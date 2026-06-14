Indian vessel with 14 crew members involved in 'incident' off Oman coast; search ops underway
A rescue operation has been launched and the crew members have been transferred safely to a liferaft, the embassy said.
The US Navy rescued 14 Indian sailors after the Indian-flagged vessel, MSV Virat 1, began sinking about 80 nautical miles east of Ras Al Hadd off the coast of Oman on Sunday morning.
Sources said that US Navy alerted shore authorities and Indian Navy that a dhow with 14 A US Navy P8 (Maritime Patrol aircraft) dropped a life raft and monitored the crew embarking the life raft.
Sources in the shipping directorate said that all 14 sailors have boarded the life raft. The Indian naval authorities also confirmed the developments.
Follow latest updates on US-Iran peace talks
Sources further said that MV Jabal Ali 9 (St Kitts and Nevis flagged, with Last Port of Call - Sohar and Next Port of Call Mumbai) was requested by the US Navy’s P8 to render assistance and is presently in the vicinity of the dhow.
The Indian Embassy in Oman said it learnt of an incident involving the Indian flagged mechanised sailing vessel off the coast of Oman, adding that a search and rescue is being coordinated with the Omani authorities.
In a separate post, the embassy said the vessel experienced an engine failure, following which the crew was transferred safely to a liferaft.
“Rescue operation is presently underway through ships in vicinity, under coordination of Omani authorities,” it added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More