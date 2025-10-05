Search
Sun, Oct 05, 2025
Indian-origin man extradited from US to Canada after arrest in assault case

PTI
Oct 05, 2025

Sukhpreet Singh, 25, is one of the several suspects wanted in connection with a 2021 assault case. 

An Indian-origin man, arrested in Texas over an assault case by the United States Marshals Service, has been extradited to Canada, local media reported.

Image for representation(Pexel)
Image for representation(Pexel)

Sukhpreet Singh, 25, is one of the several suspects wanted in connection with the assault of Elnaz Hajtamiri in 2021 in Canada, CTV News reported on Friday.

He was arrested in June this year by the members of the United States Marshals Service and charged in August, the report quoted York Regional Police as saying.

Singh, extradited to York Region on Tuesday, is facing charges of aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, it added.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for Singh in 2023 after he was identified as a suspect in the violent attack on Hajtamiri in an underground parking garage in Richmond Hill, City News reported.

In 2022, four suspects, including Hajtamiri’s ex-boyfriend, Mohamad Lilo, were charged in connection with the assault, attempted murder and attempted kidnapping, the report added.

In 2023, three more suspects were arrested in connection with the case. Singh’s arrest brings the total number of individuals charged in the Hajtamiri’s case to eight.

Hajtamiri was abducted from Wasaga Beach on January 12, 2022, just weeks after the Richmond Hill assault.

York Regional Police and Ontario Provincial Police are still investigating Hajtamiri’s disappearance and have offered CAD 100,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts.

The other suspects in the case are Harshdeep Binner, Riyasat Singh, Harshpreet Sekhon, Akash Rana, and Jaspreet Singh, according to CTV News.

