Indo-Canadian ex-mayor’s house searched in corruption probe

Canadian Federal law enforcement officers conducted a search at the residence of Jyoti Gondek, the former Mayor of the city of Calgary in Alberts, in connection with a corruption investigation. Indo-Canadian politician Jyoti Gondek at an event last year while she was still Mayor of Calgary. (Courtesy: Jyoti Gondek-X)

Gondek confirmed on Monday that her home had been searched and her cellphone seized to the outlet CBC News. In a statement, she said, “I have been fully co-operative and respect the legal process.” She added that at the same time the search had “been very invasive” and she and her lawyer would be reviewing to “closely” to ensure it was “justified.”

A spokesperson for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Federal Policing Northwest Region confirmed to the outlet Calgary Herald that it had been “ongoing investigation” relating to a referral from the Calgary Police Service. There was no further comment on the matter including the nature of the investigation. However, CBC News reported the search was linked to allegations of corruption involving a business.

Similar searches and seizures were also conducted for two sitting city councillors, Andre Chabot and Sean Chu.

Prabhjote Kaur Gondek, known as Jyoti, an Indo-Canadian, was the 37th Mayor of the city and the first female to lead Calgary when she won the mayoral election in October 2021, as she secured nearly 175,000 votes. She was born in the United Kingdom to Punjabi parents, who are from India, and the family emigrated to Canada when she was aged only four.

She entered city politics in 2017 when she was elected a councillor.

However, she was ousted from office in the October 2025 election, coming third in the race with approximately 71500 votes, trailing runner-up Sonya Sharp and current Mayor Jeromy Farkas who secured about 91000 votes. Farkas told reporters he was aware of the investigation but would not offer comment.

No charges have been filed by police against either Gondek or the two councillors and details of the investigation remain scant.