Indo-Canadian trucker pleads guilty for crash that killed Olympian

An Indo-Canadian trucker has pled guilty for his responsibility in a crash that killed a Canadian winter Olympian in August 2023. An image of drugs seized from the truck being driven by Satnam Singh, released by Canadian authorities on Tuesday. (Credit: CBSA)

Sukhwinder Sidhu, 31, accepted responsibility for the crash in the town of Melancthon in Ontario, which resulted in the death of Olympic figure skater Alexandra Paul, and also led to injuries to several others, according to a report on the court proceedings in the outlet CTV News.

Sidhu was driving a transport truck at the time and as it sped through a construction zone, it rammed into multiple parked vehicles, including the car with Paul, who represented Canada in the ice dance competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, and her young son, who suffered injuries.

Three others “suffered serious and life-altering injuries,” the report said. He will face a sentencing hearing in mid-May.

Sidhu’s is among the high-profile cases involving Indian-origin truckers in Canada in recent years. Among the most horrific accidents in Canadian history was the death of 16 people, mostly members of the junior ice hockey Humboldt Broncos team, when the coach they were riding in was struck by a truck driven by Jaskirat Singh Sidhu. That tragedy occurred in April 2018 in the province of Saskatchewan. Sidhu was in jail for three years and is currently challenging a deportation order.

Indian-origin truckers have also been involved in multiple instances of attempting to smuggle drugs through the Canada-United States border.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Canada Border Services Agency or CBSA announced the arrest of Satnam Singh for allegedly “attempting to smuggle a significant amount of methamphetamine across the Abbotsford-Huntingdon port of entry in British Columbia.”

On November 2, 2025, CBSA border services officers examined a commercial vehicle returning to Canada from the US and, with the support of its Detector Dog Team, they found 12 boxes containing 314 kg of methamphetamine concealed within the truck and trailer. “This interception represents the largest narcotics seizure to date at the Abbotsford-Huntingdon port of entry,” the release noted.

The number of cases involving Indo-Canadian truckers has piled up in recent years, causing alarm within the industry. In August 2025, the Canadian Trucking Alliance or CTA said it “has been adamant with governments the problems in the industry related to immigration are very evident and must be addressed.”

At the time, the CTA said, “Unfortunately, the Canadian trucking industry has seen an influx of trucking fleets and ownership groups who have little regard for safety and other ethical financial & labour business practices.”