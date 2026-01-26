Iran-US tensions LIVE: Tehran's new ‘reap the whirlwind’ warning to US as American carrier nears region
US State Secretary Marco Rubio held a telephone call with Iraq's incumbent prime minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, and warned against a pro-Iranian government amid the expected return of Nouri al-Maliki as PM.
As conflict continues to escalate between Iran and the United States, President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff reportedly delivered a WhatsApp message from Tehran's foreign minister and the Iranian president to Trump in a bid to persuade him to postpone a military strike. Meanwhile, Iranians unveiled a massive mural on a billboard in central Tehran Square, issuing a direct warning to the US not to attempt a military strike on the country.
The mural shows an aircraft carrier with damaged and exploding fighter planes on its flight deck, which is strewn with bodies and streaked with blood that spills into the water behind the ship to form the American flag's stripes pattern. A slogan is also written across one corner: “If you sow the wind, you will reap the whirlwind.”
The recent developments come against the backdrop of the recent warnings thrown by Iran and the US after Trump announced that he was moving naval warships closer to the region "just in case" he wants to take action.
Classified documents reviewed by Iran International revealed that more than 36,500 Iranians were killed in the January 8-9 crackdown on protests in the country.
US fleet nears Iran
A US fleet, including the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and accompanying warships, is moving toward Iran amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran. The aircraft carrier, which arrived in the Middle East on Sunday evening, is near Iran, reported Israel's Channel 13.
Khamenei moves underground
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has reportedly moved into a special underground shelter in Tehran amid increased fears of a potential US attack, two sources told Iran International.
The supreme leader's third son, Masoud Khamenei, has likely taken over day-to-day management of his father's office, serving as the main channel of communication with Iran's executive branches, the sources indicated.
Iran's situation, fight with US: What we know
1. Protests in Iran erupted late December as citizens took to the streets to demonstrate against economic hardship and the sharp fall of the national currency, Rial.
2. Amid growing protests, Iranian authorities moved to crack down on the protestors and impose a nationwide internet shutdown.
3. US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency placed the death toll in Iran's crackdown on protests at 5,848 on Sunday, expecting the numbers to further increase.
4. The human rights agency said that more than 41,280 people have been arrested in these protests. Meanwhile, the head of Iran's judiciary warned recently that those behind the anti-Khamenei protests could expect punishment "without the slightest leniency".
5. Trump had been warning Iran to stop the violent crackdown against protestors, and urged the country to halt the killings of the demonstrators. Recently, he revealed to reporters that the US has a lot of ships moving in Iran's direction. He stated that the US's strikes on the Iranian nuclear facilities would look like 'peanuts'.
The head of Iran's judiciary warned on Sunday that those behind a recent wave of anti-Khamenei protests could expect punishment "without the slightest leniency".
"The people rightly demand that the accused and the main instigators of the riots and the acts of terrorism and violence be tried as quickly as possible and punished if found guilty," judicial chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei was quoted as saying by Mizan online news portal.
He further stated that the "greatest rigour must be applied in the investigations".
The US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln reportedly arrived in the Middle East on Sunday evening and is near Iran.
According to a report from Israel's Channel 13, a ship carrying systems designed for missile defence is also approaching Israel.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a telephone call with Iraq's incumbent prime minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, and warned against a pro-Iranian government amid the expected return of Nouri al-Maliki as PM.
Rubio told al-Sudani, "The secretary emphasized that a government controlled by Iran cannot successfully put Iraq's own interests first, keep Iraq out of regional conflicts or advance the mutually beneficial partnership between the United States and Iraq."
Iran unveiled a new mural on a giant billboard in a central Tehran square on Sunday with a direct warning to the United States not to attempt a military strike on the country.
The mural has a bird's-eye view of an aircraft carrier with damaged and exploding fighter planes on its flight deck.
The deck is strewn with bodies and streaked with blood that trails into the water behind the ship to form a pattern reminiscent of the stripes of the American flag.
A slogan is emblazoned across one corner: “If you sow the wind, you will reap the whirlwind.”