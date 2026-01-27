Iran-US tensions LIVE: Tehran on edge as US aircraft carrier reaches Middle East; Hezbollah sounds caution
A United States aircraft carrier strike group led by the USS Abraham Lincoln has reportedly moved closer to Iran amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran, as the United Arab Emirates publicly ruled out allowing its airspace, land or territorial waters to be used for any military operations against Iran.
The leader Hezbollah, Naim Qassem, said his group was concerned about Washington’s threats against Iran, Reuters reported. “We are determined to defend ourselves,” Qassem said in a televised address, adding that Hezbollah would decide in due course whether to intervene, but stressed: “But we are not neutral.”
Meanwhile, Iran continues to face unrest at home, with the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency saying it had confirmed nearly 6,000 deaths in a sweeping crackdown on protests that began in late December and intensified from January 8, while cautioning that the actual toll could be significantly higher.
'If you want to commit suicide, do it alone,' Lebanese MP tells Hezbollah
Lebanese MP and Kataeb Party leader Samy Gemayel on Monday responded sharply to Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem's renewed pledge of allegiance to Iran and calls for Israel's destruction, urging the Iran-backed armed group not to drag Lebanon into any confrontation.
“If you want to defend your master, go to him. If you want to commit suicide, do it alone, but leave Lebanon out of it,” Gemayel wrote in a post on X.
US intel flags Iran government weakening, says report
US President Donald Trump has received multiple intelligence reports indicating that Iran's government is in a weakening position, the New York Times reported citing people familiar with the information.
“While the protests have died down, the government remains in a difficult position. Intelligence reports have repeatedly highlighted that in addition to the protests, Iran’s economy is historically weak,” the report said.
Amid these concerns, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has reportedly moved into a special underground shelter in Tehran over fears of a potential US attack, two sources cited by Iran International said.
Republican lawmaker warns against abandoning Iranian protesters
US Senator Lindsey Graham has cautioned that Washington's approach to Iran and the wider region must protect "our people," including Iranian protesters and the Kurds, warning that abandoning them would be a historic failure.
“Our people have to include those who would be friends of America in the face of oppression: the protesters in Iran and the brave Kurds. These are difficult decisions. But to abandon the Iranian people and the brave Kurds would be, in my view, Benghazi times a million,” Graham wrote on X on Monday.
He added, “I am confident that President Trump, who has done a marvelous job protecting America, will make the right call. God bless President Trump and all under his command.”
US warships reaches Middle East amid attack fears| What we know so far
The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, accompanied by three guided missile destroyers, has arrived in the Middle East, boosting the United States' potential to strike Iran.
According to US Central Command, the strike group, previously in the Indian Ocean, is now deployed to promote regional security and stability, though it is not yet in the Arabian Sea bordering Iran, AP reported.
The deployment comes as Gulf Arab states have indicated they want to stay out of any attack, despite hosting American military personnel.
Meanwhile, two Iranian-backed militias in the region have signaled their willingness to launch new attacks, likely showing support for Tehran following President Donald Trump’s warning of military action over the crackdown on peaceful protesters or potential mass executions in Iran.
Tehran mural warns Washington
Amid fears of US attack, Iranian authorities unveiled a large mural on a billboard in central Tehran, issuing a direct warning to the United States against any military action.
The mural depicts an aircraft carrier with damaged and exploding fighter planes on its deck, strewn with bodies, with blood flowing into the sea to form the stripes of the American flag. A slogan reads: “If you sow the wind, you will reap the whirlwind.”
Death toll in Iran protests crosses 6,100, activists say
Activists have put the death toll from Iran's nationwide protest crackdown at at least 6,126, warning that many more people are still feared dead.
The updated figures were released on Tuesday by the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, which said it had verified each death through a network of activists inside Iran, AP reported.
According to the group, those killed include at least 5,777 protesters, 214 government-affiliated forces, 86 children and 49 civilians who were not taking part in demonstrations, while more than 41,800 people have been arrested during the crackdown.
Iran’s government, however, has placed the death toll significantly lower at 3,117, claiming 2,427 were civilians and security personnel and describing the remaining deaths as “terrorists,” a figure activists dispute, citing a history of undercounting fatalities during unrest.
UAE rules out support for US military action
The United Arab Emirates has reiterated that it will not allow its airspace, land or territorial waters to be used for any military operations targeting Iran.
In a statement posted on X, the UAE Foreign Ministry said it remains committed to “not allowing its airspace, territory, or waters to be used in any hostile military actions against Iran, and to not providing any logistical support in this regard.”
The ministry stressed that “dialogue, de-escalation, adherence to international law and respect for state sovereignty constitute the most effective foundations for addressing current crises.”
Iran, US exchanging 'informal' messages, says report
Amid rising tensions, Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi and US special envoy Steve Witkoff have been exchanging messages on an "informal" basis, according to the semi-official Iranian Students News Agency.
However, Iran’s ambassador to Geneva, Ali Bahreini, said there is no “fixed channel of communication” between the two sides, adding that the contact “can hardly be called a negotiation,” Iran International reported.