Iran-US tensions LIVE: Tehran on edge as US aircraft carrier reaches Middle East; Hezbollah sounds caution

The leader Hezbollah, Naim Qassem, said his group was concerned about Washington’s threats against Iran, Reuters reported. “We are determined to defend ourselves,” Qassem said in a televised address, adding that Hezbollah would decide in due course whether to intervene, but stressed: “But we are not neutral.”

The US' military buildup comes as Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has reportedly moved into a special underground shelter in Tehran due to fears of a potential US attack, with sources cited by Iran International saying his third son, Masoud Khamenei, has assumed day-to-day management of his office.

Meanwhile, Iran continues to face unrest at home, with the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency saying it had confirmed nearly 6,000 deaths in a sweeping crackdown on protests that began in late December and intensified from January 8, while cautioning that the actual toll could be significantly higher.

5 top developments on US-Iran tensions

1. US warships near Iran: A US aircraft carrier strike group led by the USS Abraham Lincoln has moved closer to Iran, raising fears of a possible US-driven military attack as tensions between Washington and Tehran escalate.

2. UAE distances itself from any attack: The United Arab Emirates has said it will not allow its airspace, land or territorial waters to be used for military operations against Iran and will not provide logistical support, stressing dialogue, de-escalation and respect for sovereignty.

3. Khamenei ‘hiding’ underground: Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has reportedly shifted to a special underground shelter in Tehran amid fears of a potential US strike, with his son Masoud Khamenei said to be handling day-to-day affairs of his office, as reported by Iran International citing sources.

4. Hezbollah concerned: Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem said the Iran-aligned group is concerned about Washington’s threats against Iran and warned it is “targeted by potential aggression,” saying the group would decide later whether to intervene but stressing, “we are not neutral,” Reuters reported.

5. Death toll mounts in Iran: Activists say at least 6,126 people have been killed in Iran’s nationwide protest crackdown, including protesters, children and civilians, while Iran’s government has put the toll significantly lower at 3,117, figures that cannot be independently verified due to internet restrictions.