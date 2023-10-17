Hamas says one of top commanders killed in Israel strike: Report

Palestinian militant group Hamas said Tuesday one of the top leaders of its armed wing was killed during an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip. Israel-Hamas War: An Israeli soldier stands in front of a burnt house on October 17, 2023 in Kibbutz Beeri near the border with Gaza.(AFP)

"Ayman Nofal, 'Abu Ahmad', a member of the general military council and commander of the central command in Al-Qassam Brigades, was killed" in an Israeli strike on the central Gaza Strip, Hamas said in a statement, referring to its military wing.

Confirming his killing, the Israeli military described Nofal as "one of the most dominant figures" in Hamas.

On October 7 the Gaza-based militants attacked Israel, killing more than 1,400 people and triggering Israeli retaliatory strikes on Gaza where around 3,000 people have been killed, according to officials on both sides.

An army statement described Nofal as the group's former head of military intelligence, who has been involved in manufacturing weapons and directing rockets fired at Israel.

Nofal was also "involved in planning the abduction of Gilad Shalit", a soldier released in 2011 after being held for more than five years, the army said.

Earlier Tuesday the military said it had killed another top Hamas militant -- Osama Mazini -- an announcement which the group is yet to comment on.

Israel had earlier announced the deaths of other Hamas commanders or officials since its bombing of Gaza targets began.

Hamas separately reported Israeli forces targeted a Gaza City home belonging to the family of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, who is based in Qatar.

The property belongs to Haniyeh's brother, a Gaza security source told AFP.

With hostilities escalating, Israel has evacuated many of its border communities.

It has been impossible for Gaza's 2.4 million residents to leave the Palestinian territory, as all exits remain closed.

