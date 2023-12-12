close_game
close_game
News / World News / Iran on Israel-US' wiping out Hamas aim: ‘You can’t’

Iran on Israel-US' wiping out Hamas aim: ‘You can’t’

Reuters |
Dec 12, 2023 09:22 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei appealed last month to Muslim states with political ties with Israel to at least cut them for "a limited time".

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Tuesday that Israel and the United States will never be able to wipe out Hamas and that Israel could only secure the liberation of its hostages in Gaza with a political solution to the conflict.

Israel-Hamas War: An Israeli military vehicle advances near the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel.(AFP)
Israel-Hamas War: An Israeli military vehicle advances near the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel.(AFP)

In a speech at the United Nations in Geneva in which he described the Islamist group as a "freedom movement, Amirabdollahian said: "Israel and the United States will never be able to eliminate Hamas."

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Read more: Brought Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan? US' curt reply: We don’t choose their leaders

He added that Israel, which has vowed to wipe out Tehran-backed Hamas, could not have the hostages taken by Hamas during a deadly rampage on Oct. 7 freed through war. He said only a political solution could achieve this.

Amirabdollahian was speaking at a meeting alongside his counterparts from other Middle Eastern countries.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appealed last month to Muslim states with political ties with Israel to at least cut them for "a limited time". He had previously called for an Islamic oil and food embargo on Israel.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out