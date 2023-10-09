Watch: Israel vs Palestine 'war' spills into US cities as protestors clash

Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine's Hamas, the supporters of the two sides held respective rallies in many cities of the United States on Sunday and today. Supporters of the Palestinian people from the Palestinian Youth Movement and other groups demonstrate outside the White House about the conflict between Israel and Hamas, during a protest in Washington, US. (Reuters)

These rallies were organised in cities like New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Florida and Washington. Clashes were also reported in some places.

On Saturday, in a ferocious attack, Hamas militants broke through the blockaded border along the Gaza Strip and stormed Israeli towns, prompting retaliatory bombings on the group's strongholds. Over 1100 people have died from both sides.

In Atlanta, over 75 people protested at the Israeli consulate on Sunday, supporting Hamas' move and calling for the United States to stop sending aid to Israel. The pro-Palestine protesters wearing keffiyeh, black and white checkered scarves - which have come to be a symbol of Palestinian solidarity, raised slogans against Israel.

Meanwhile, Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led a gathering of the Jewish community in support of Israel at a synagogue in San Francisco.

In New York, a fight broke out between the protestors near the United Nations compound after a huge group of Palestine supporters conducted a rally in the city's Times Square.

In videos viral on X, formerly Twitter, Israeli supporters can be seen pointing towards Palestinian supporters and shouting, “Shame on you.”

As reported by New York Post, the protests were organised by Democratic Socialists of America as they planned stomping on and burning the Israeli flag. Protesters held up signs saying — “End all US aid to Israel,” and “Palestine will be free”.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, responding to the rally, said that it was “abhorrent and morally repugnant”.

In Washington, dozens of protesters showed up outside the Israeli Embassy to stand in solidarity with Israel. Pro-Palestine supporters gathered outside the White House demanding end of the US aid to Israel. They were heard chanting slogans like “Free Palestine” and “Occupation no more!”

Palestinian and Israeli supporters clashed in Washington's Kirkland. In a video, protestors can be seen snatching each other's flags, hitting each other with flags and shoes and even engaging in verbal fights.

In Florida, fighting broke out between Israeli supporters and protesters supporting the Palestinian cause at a rally in Fort Lauderdale. Protestors carrying flags on both sides were seen hitting each other as the Florida police tried to break off the fights.

Demonstrations were also held in Florida's Tampa region where protestors clashed from both sides in the presence of the police. The two groups were seen shouting at each other, escalating the tensions.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said in a post on X,“The rallies in Tampa and Ft. Lauderdale supporting Hamas are abhorrent. Hamas is a terrorist group that is dedicated to the destruction of Israel and commits atrocities to further that end. We are proud of the relationship between Florida and Israel and remember well the support we received from the IDF following the Surfside tower collapse. Florida stands with Israel as it faces one of its greatest challenges.”

Israel has intensified its attack on Gaza with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying that the country would destroy “the military and governing capabilities” of Palestine's Hamas group.

Israel’s defense minister Yoav Gallant announced a “complete siege” of the Gaza Strip on Monday, stating that authorities would cut the supply of electricity and block the entry of food and fuel to Gaza. Gallant said that the move was a part of a war, which was against “beastly people”.

