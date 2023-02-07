Home / World News / Joe Biden dials Turkey's Erdogan: Will 'provide any and all' earthquake aid

Joe Biden dials Turkey's Erdogan: Will 'provide any and all' earthquake aid

world news
Published on Feb 07, 2023 08:08 AM IST

Turkey Earthquake: "He reaffirmed the readiness of the United States to provide any and all needed assistance to our NATO ally Turkey in response to this tragedy," the White House said.

Joe Biden: US President Joe Biden is seen,(AFP)
AFP |

President Joe Biden promised his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday that the United States will send "any and all" aid needed to help recover from a devastating earthquake.

"He reaffirmed the readiness of the United States to provide any and all needed assistance to our NATO ally Turkey in response to this tragedy," the White House said in a statement. "He noted that US teams are deploying quickly to support Turkish search and rescue efforts and coordinate other assistance."

