Home / World News / ‘Keep dancing’: Hillary Clinton tweets a photo in support of Finland PM Marin

‘Keep dancing’: Hillary Clinton tweets a photo in support of Finland PM Marin

world news
Updated on Aug 29, 2022 02:56 PM IST

Finnish PM Marin came under fire recently after photos and videos of her dancing and partying with a group of friends were widely shared on social media.

Hillary Clinton posted a photo of herself in a club, dancing, to show solidarity with Finland PM Sanna Marin.
Hillary Clinton posted a photo of herself in a club, dancing, to show solidarity with Finland PM Sanna Marin.
ByHT News Desk

Extending a hand of solidarity to Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who drew heavy criticism over her ‘taste’ in partying, former United States presidential candidate Hillary Clinton Sunday tagged her in a tweet with a photo of herself in a crowded club with the caption, “Keep dancing”. Clinton's latest photo of herself dancing with a big smile on her face was taken in a club during a 2012 trip to Colombia while she was still secretary of state.

“As Ann Richards said, "Ginger Rogers did everything that Fred Astaire did. She just did it backwards and in high heels." Here's me in Cartagena while I was there for a meeting as Secretary of State,” she wrote. Marin quickly replied to the post, “Thank you @Hillary Clinton,” with a heart emoji.

Marin found herself in the midst of a controversy over a recently leaked video showing her dancing and partying with a group of friends and celebrities at her private home. Critics claimed the video was an inappropriate display of behaviour for a prime minister, while many others, now including Clinton, have defended the leader's right to enjoy a private event with friends.

Also Read | Finnish PM Sanna Marin drug test negative as Internet divided over party video

The 36-year-old politician is the world's youngest prime minister.

Marin told fellow members of her Social Democratic party that it was important to cut loose at times. "I am human. And I too sometimes long for joy, light and fun amidst these dark clouds," said Marin, the world's youngest prime minister. She added that she had not missed "a single day of work."

But she encountered further blowback when a photo emerged of two women lifting their tops during a party at the prime minister's residence in July. Marin again apologized.

Clinton, who is 74, headed the State Department from 2009 to 2013 under president Barack Obama. She fought the US elections in 2016 as the Democratic candidate. Though heavily favored, she lost to real estate magnate Donald Trump in a stunning upset.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
finland hillary clinton
finland hillary clinton
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The International Monetary Fund logo.

    IMF revives Pakistan's loan programme, approves USD 1.17bn bailout fund

    The IMF's executive board on Monday approved the revival of Pakistan's Extended Fund Facility programme after which the cash-strapped country will receive the 7th and 8th tranche of USD 1.17 billion. Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said that the International Monetary Fund's Board has approved the revival of Pakistan's EFF program. The IMF board's clearance is expected to reverse continuously depleting foreign exchange reserves, strengthen the Pakistani rupee and support the balance of payments.

  • People carry a man amidst a protest of suporters of Iraqi populist leader Muqtada al-Sadr at the Green Zone, in Baghdad, Iraq August 29, 2022.&nbsp;

    Clashes erupt after Iraqi Shiite cleric resigns, 3 dead

    An influential Shiite cleric announced on Monday Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr would resign from Iraqi politics, prompting hundreds of his angry followers to storm the government palace and sparking violent clashes with security forces in which at least three protesters were killed. Iraq's military announced a nation-wide curfew and the caretaker premier suspended Cabinet sessions in response to the violence.

  • Pakistan's finance minister Miftah Ismail.&nbsp;

    Can consider importing vegetables, edibles from India, says Pak FM Miftah Ismail

    Amid food security concerns due to catastrophic floods, Pakistan on Monday said that it can consider importing vegetables and other edible items from India, according to a media report. In June, Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari emphasized the country's interest in trade and engagement with India saying that Pakistan was isolated on the world stage due to past policies. The rescue, relief, and rehabilitation in the country continue. While 719,558 livestock has also been killed.

  • The floods have forced the Pakistan government to divert scarce resources to relief operations at a time when Islamabad is engaged in protracted negotiations with IMF for a bailout package. (AFP)

    How Pakistan grapples with floods amid economic crisis, Taliban insurgency

    The unprecedented deluge that has hit parts of Pakistan, affecting more than 30 million people, could not have come at a worse time for a country already coping with a debilitating economic crisis and a resurgent Taliban insurgency. According to official figures, at least 1,000 people have died and at least 1,500 have been injured. Both Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa toured flood-hit areas on Sunday.

  • Army troops evacuate people from a flood-hit area in Rajanpur, district of Punjab in Pakistan.&nbsp;

    Pakistan flood: Third of country 'under water'; over 1,000 dead | Top 10 updates

    As tens of millions of people across swathes of Pakistan are battling the worst monsoon floods in a decade, killing hundreds so far, climate change minister Sherry Rehman on Monday said a third of the country was under water as a result of flooding caused by record monsoon rains. Local residents said food and medicine was running out and they had little access to power. Here are top 10 updates on Pakistan floods: 1.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out