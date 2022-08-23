Finnish PM Sanna Marin drug test negative as Internet divided over party video
Formerly the world's youngest head of government, Sanna Marin has often been the target of criticism over parties. In July, Marin attended a popular Finnish rock festival.
Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin has tested negative for a drug test, which she underwent to refute allegations sparked by leaked video footage that showed her dancing and partying with friends at a private residence. “The screening carried out Friday showed no indication of drugs,” a statement by the government read, according to reports. The 36-year-old had maintained that she did not take drugs or witnessed drug use by any attendees after opposition leaders had accused her of doing so.
The video had drawn reactions from people who backed her as well as slammed the Finnish premier. Many videos subsequently emerged on social media showing girls partying 'like a normal youngster' in her support.
I danced, sang, and partied - perfectly legal things: Finnish PM on leaked video
The prime minister, who is married and has a four-year-old daughter, has often insisted that even though she’s the head of Finland’s government, she’s just like anyone else her age who likes a good time with friends and family in their leisure time.
Commenting on the video just a few days after its leak, the Finnish prime minister said that she knew she was being filmed, but was upset that the video had become public. "I danced, sang, and partied - perfectly legal things," she said last Thursday, adding that she has never been in a situation that involved consumption, or even presence of drugs.
"I have a family life, I have a work life and I have free time to spend with my friends. Pretty much the same as many people my age," Marin was quoted as saying by BBC. She added that she felt no need to change her behaviour. "I am going to be exactly the same person as I have been until now and I hope that it will be accepted," the prime minister added.
Formerly the world's youngest head of government, Sanna Marin has often been the target of criticism over parties. In July, Marin attended a popular Finnish rock festival. In December last year, she made a public apology for going out clubbing during the pandemic.
(With inputs from news agencies)
