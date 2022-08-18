Video of Finland PM ‘partying hard’ stokes controversy, she says ‘not drugged’
The video showed the 36-year-old leader partying hard. The video - which features six people, including Marin - shows them dancing and singing.
Finland prime minister Sanna Marin found herself in the midst of a controversy after hosting a party for her friends at her private home; a video of the party went viral on social media.
The video did not go down well with her critics, who said her actions were not befitting for a prime minister.
Sanna Marin has also reacted to the matter, clarifying that she was only partying and not using drugs herself. “I'm disappointed that it has become public. I spent the evening with friends. Partied pretty wild, yes. Danced and sang,” news agency AP quoted her as saying, citing Finnish broadcaster YLE.
“I have not used drugs myself, or anything other than alcohol. I've danced, sung and partied and done perfectly legal things.
Marin - who was elected in December 2019, becoming Finland's youngest prime minister ever - also said she spends her free time with friends just like others her age and that she intends to continue being the same person as before.
“I hope that's accepted. We live in a democracy and in elections everyone can decide these issues,” she said, according to YLE.
A local paper- Hufvudstadsbladet - also quoted her as saying: "I have also not been in a situation where I would know that others are doing it that way."
Apart from criticising her actions at the party, critics also pointed out that Finland- which shares a 1,340-kilometre (832-mile) land border with Russia- faces high electricity prices among other issues.
In July, Marin had stoked another controversy after she attended a popular Finnish rock festival.
Prior to that, she gave a public apology for going out clubbing till late without her work phone, hence failing to be informed that she had been in close contact with a Covid-19 positive person.
(With agency inputs)
