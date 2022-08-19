‘Ready to take drug test,’ says Finnish PM after leaked party video | 5 points
Sanna Marin - who in December 2019 became Finland’s youngest-ever prime minister - has previously been the target of criticism over parties at her official residence.
Finland's prime minister Sanna Marin said Thursday she would have no problem with taking a drug test after a video of the 36-year-old partying sparked criticism. The leaked video, which shows Marin dancing with a group of people, has been shared widely on social media.
A lowdown on Sanna Marin party controversy:
1. Finland prime minister Sanna Marin had hosted a party for her friends at her private residence. Later, a video surfaced on social media. The clip shows the Finnish PM partying and seemingly consuming alcohol. She faced severe backlash after the video went viral.
2. The prime minister told the Finnish media that while alcohol was consumed at the party, she denied taking drugs or witnessing drug use by any attendees - an accusation made by the opposition leader Mikko Karna.
3. "I have nothing to hide. I have not used drugs and therefore I have no problem taking tests," Marin told reporters Thursday. She also said that she was "spending an evening with friends" and that the videos were "filmed in private premises," news agency AFP reported.
4. The Social Democratic Party of Finland, of which Sanna Marin is a leader, maintains that it "can't see any major problem with dancing at a private event with friends." Meanwhile, the opposition party leaders have termed her actions ‘irresponsible’ and ‘inappropriate behaviour for a prime minister’.
5. Marin - who in December 2019 became Finland’s youngest-ever prime minister - has previously been the target of criticism over parties at her official residence. In July, Marin attended a popular Finnish rock festival. In December she made a public apology for going out clubbing during the pandemic.
With inputs from news agencies
-
Bodies of two children found in suitcases bought at auction in New Zealand
New Zealand police are investigating the suspected murder of two children whose remains were found in suitcases bought at an online auction for an unclaimed locker last week. Police launched a homicide inquiry in Auckland last week after the remains were found by a family going through the contents of a storage locker they had purchased unseen. Police did not give any details on how the children had died or whether there were any suspects.
-
Planes trying to land collide in California, multiple fatalities reported
At least two people were killed in a mid-air collision between two small aircraft in the US state of California on Thursday. The incident occurred when the two planes were trying to land at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3pm, according to a tweet from the city of Watsonville. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, two people were onboard a twin-engine Cessna and a pilot was aboard a single-engine Cessna 152 during the crash.
-
Islamic State 'Beatle' faces life sentence for US hostage deaths
A member of the notorious Islamic State kidnap-and-murder cell known as the "Beatles," is to be sentenced in a US court on Friday for the deaths of four American hostages in Syria. The 12-person federal jury deliberated for less than six hours over two days before finding El Shafee Elsheikh, 34 guilty for his role in the deaths of four Americans -- journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and aid workers Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller.
-
Xi and Putin to attend G-20 summit in Indonesia, Jokowi says
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are both planning to attend a Group of 20 summit in the resort island of Bali later this year, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said. “Xi Jinping will come. President Putin has also told me he will come,” Jokowi, as the president is known, said in an interview with Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait on Thursday.
-
Kim Jong Un’s sister tells South Korea to ‘stop dreaming’ of talks
The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rejected a disarmament-for-aid deal offered by South Korea's president, calling it a “stupid” plan and dismissing the idea of engaging with Seoul. Kim Yo Jong told South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to “stop dreaming in vain,” the state's official Korean Central News Agency reported Friday.
