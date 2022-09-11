Last reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant stopped
Nuclear operator Energoatom said that one of the power lines was restored late Saturday, allowing plant operators to shut down the last reactor.
Ukraine’s atomic power operator said Sunday that the last reactor at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant has been shut down after the plant was reconnected to the electricity grid.
The six-reactor Zaporizhzhia plant was disconnected from the grid last week after all its power lines were disconnected as a result of fighting in the area, and was operating in “island mode” for several days, generating electricity for crucial cooling systems from its only remaining reactor in operation.
The company said the risk remains high that outside power is cut again, in which case the plant would have to fire up emergency diesel generators to keep the reactors cool and prevent a nuclear meltdown. The company's chief told The Associated Press on Thursday that the plant only has diesel fuel for 10 days.
The plant, one of the 10 biggest atomic power stations in the world, has been occupied by Russian forces since the early stages of the war. Ukraine and Russia have blamed each other for shelling around the plant that has damaged the power lines connecting it to the grid.
In a statement early Sunday, Energoatom urged Russian forces to leave the Zaporizhzhia plant and allow for the creation of a “demilitarized zone” around it.
The International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations nuclear watchdog which has two experts at the plant, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday. Its director has called for a safe zone around the plant to avert a disaster.
-
9/11 attacks: US President Biden to mark 21st anniversary, tributes pour in
As America remembers 9/11 with moments of silence, US President Joe Biden will mark the 21st anniversary of the attacks at the Pentagon on Sunday. President Joe Biden plans to speak and lay a wreath at the Pentagon, while first lady Jill Biden is scheduled to speak in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband are due at the World Trade Centre in New York, new agency AP reported.
-
Queen's death could prompt royal reconciliation for Harry and Meghan
Queen Elizabeth II's death could help start a reconciliation between Prince Harry and wife Meghan and the rest of the royal family, after a reported rift and their relocation to the United States. The couple, who were on a rare visit to Britain when the queen died on Thursday, reunited with Harry's brother William and wife Kate at Windsor Castle Saturday. It was their first joint public appearance since they moved stateside in early 2020.
-
7.6-magnitude earthquake jolts Papua New Guinea, no tsunami threat
An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 shook northeastern Papua New Guinea on Sunday morning, a day after series of tremors were felt in the region. The earthquake jolted the Kainantu town in the eastern New Guinea region at 6:46am local time (5:16am IST). The latitude of the quake was 6.224S while the Longitude was 146.471E. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has since removed the tsunami threat for the area.
-
King Charles proclaimed Canada's new head of state
King Charles III was officially proclaimed as Canada's monarch Saturday in a ceremony in Ottawa. Charles automatically became king when Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday. Charles now is the head of state in Canada, a member of the British Commonwealth of former colonies. Recent visits attracted sparse crowds. Overall, the antiroyal movement in Canada is minuscule, meaning that Charles will almost certainly remain king of Canada. Governor General Mary Simon also took part.
-
Zelenskyy as Russia announces troop pullback from Kharkiv: 'Shown its best side'
Around “2,000 kilometres of Ukraine's territory” has been liberated, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Sunday amid an ongoing seven-month-long war with Russia whose troops invaded the East-European country on February 24, leading to a major escalation of tensions between the two nations. On Thursday, the army's commander-in-chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi had said their troops had recaptured 1,000 square kilometres (nearly 400 square miles) of territory from Russian forces, according to news agency AFP.
