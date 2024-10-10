'Lethal, surprising': Israel defence minister on response to Iran's ballistic missile attack

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Wednesday that his country's response to Iran for its recent ballistic missile attack will be “lethal” and “surprising”. FILE PHOTO: Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant during a press conference.(via REUTERS)

“Our strike will be lethal, precise and above all, surprising. They won't understand what happened and how. They will see the results,” Gallant said during a speech to troops. “Whoever strikes us will be harmed and pay a price,” news agency AP quoted him as saying.

Israel has vowed a harsh response to Iran for its ballistic missile attack on October 1, which the latter said was a response to Israel killing Hasan Nasrallah, the leader of Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. The Jewish state has been in talks with its main backer, the United States, to decide on the scale and intensity of its response.

Israel talks with US

On Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with US President Joe Biden about his country's response to Iran over a telephone call which, according to the White House, lasted 30 minutes.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the discussion was “direct and very productive” and acknowledged that the two leaders were transparent about their disagreements on several points.

Biden reportedly condemned Iran's attack and urged for renewed diplomacy on the Gaza front. He also reaffirmed Israel's right to defend itself against Hezbollah, the White House said.

Netanyahu's office confirmed the call without giving any immediate details on the discussion. The two leaders have agreed to remain in close contact over the coming days even as Biden urged Netanyahu to minimise civilian harm in Lebanon during Israel's operation against Hezbollah.

Israel's U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon told reporters that the two leaders held “a positive call, and we appreciate the support of the U.S.”

Watch: Iran ‘Nuclear Test’ Impact? U.S. & Arab States In Truce Talks With Tehran As Israel Plans Attack

US concerned on Lebanon, Gaza

In a separate statement on Wednesday, the US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller urged Israel to avoid Gaza-like military operations in Lebanon. “I'm making it very clear that there should be no kind of military action in Lebanon that looks anything like Gaza and leaves a result anything like Gaza,” he said.

The US also said it was "particularly concerned" about the humanitarian situation in north Gaza, where Israeli forces have expanded their attacks against what Israel says is an attempt to prevent regrouping efforts by Hamas inside the Gaza Strip.

Intensified shelling by Israel has closed roads and prevented aid delivery in the town of Jabaliya in northern Gaza. “We are incredibly concerned about the humanitarian situation in all of Gaza, and particularly concerned about the humanitarian situation in north Gaza, and I can tell you, it has been the subject of some very urgent discussions between our two governments,” Miller added.

(With inputs from AP, Reuters)