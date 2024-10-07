Hamas attack 1st anniversary: What happened on October 7? How Israel responded | Explained in 10 points

Thousands of people gathered over the weekend for the first emotional commemorations marking the anniversary of Palestinian militant group Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack on Israel. The first candlelight vigils, memorials and marches to mark the anniversary were held in cities ranging from Tel Aviv to London, Paris and Berlin, with more set to be held around the world on Monday. A woman reacts as she takes part in a march towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's private residence, to mark one year since the deadly October 7 attack by Hamas, in Jerusalem, October 7, 2024.(REUTERS)

In Tel Aviv on Sunday, people gathered with candles, prayers, and music to commemorate the first anniversary of the Hamas attack at the Nova music festival. Photos of the victims were shown on a screen at the ceremony's entrance, while hundreds came together to light candles at a temporary memorial, leave personal notes, or simply share comforting embraces.

The anniversary comes with Israel engaged in a fresh war in Lebanon against Hezbollah and preparing to retaliate against Iran, raising fears of an even wider conflict.

Israelis Protest Outside Netanyahu’s Residence On October 7 Anniversary

Anticipation is building over how and when Israel will respond to Iran's missile barrage last week, with the uncertainty casting a shadow over the commemoration.

370 killed at Nova rave in Negev desert

At least 370 people were killed at the Nova rave in the Negev desert, making it the deadliest location during the October 7 attack.

Footage from the day filmed by Hamas showed the militants gunning down festival goers en masse as they attempted to flee and taking others hostages, with the heavily armed Hamas fighters moving through the area unopposed.

The festival attack was part of an onslaught of violence unleashed by Palestinian Hamas that resulted in the deaths of 1,205 people on the Israeli side, mostly civilians.

Israel-Hamas war: Summary of events of October 7, 2023

Hamas launched surprise attack: Hamas launched a large-scale, coordinated surprise attack on Israel, involving rocket fire and ground assaults. Thousands of rockets fired: More than 2,000 rockets were fired from Gaza into Israeli cities and towns, causing widespread damage and civilian casualties. Hamas infiltrations: Hamas militants breached the Israeli border, infiltrating towns and kibbutzim near Gaza, where they attacked civilians. Mass casualties: Hundreds of Israeli civilians and soldiers were killed, and some 251 people were captured and taken as hostages to the Gaza Strip, of whom 97 are still held captive in the coastal territory, including 37 the Israeli military says are dead. Israel declared a state of war: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a state of war in response to the attack, signaling a significant military mobilisation. Israeli airstrikes on Gaza: In retaliation, Israel launched massive airstrikes targeting Hamas military infrastructure, weapons depots, and leadership in Gaza. High death toll in Gaza: In Gaza, at least 41,870 people have been killed since the start of the Israel offensive, a majority of them civilians, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory. International reactions: World leaders condemned the violence, calling for restraint, while expressing concerns over the growing humanitarian crisis. Border clashes: Intense fighting continued along the Israel-Gaza border, with Israeli forces clashing with Hamas fighters. Beginning of a broader conflict: The events of October 7 escalated into a larger conflict between Israel and Hamas, leading to a prolonged military and humanitarian crisis.

