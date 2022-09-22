Home / World News / Magnitude 6.5 earthquake hits Mexico, 3rd this week

world news
Published on Sep 22, 2022 12:17 PM IST

Mexico Earthquake: The quake was 80 kilometres (49.7 miles) below the earth's surface, EMSC said.

Reuters |

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck Michoacan in Mexico on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Siesmological Centre said.

The quake was 80 kilometres (49.7 miles) below the earth's surface, EMSC said.

No Tsunami warning was issued after the earthquake, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System said.

Thursday, September 22, 2022
