Most famous YouTuber MrBeast asks 'Can I be new Twitter CEO?', Elon Musk says...

Jimmy 'MrBeast' Donaldson, tagged as the "world's most famous YouTuber", on Thursday asked Elon Musk if he could be Twitter's new CEO, days after the Tesla and SpaceX chief was, by popular opinion, asked to step down as the micro blogging site's head. As many as 10 million or 57 per cent voters polled in favour of Musk dethroning the top position of the company he took over just eight weeks ago. Musk started the Twitter poll vowing that he would “abide” by the results. He also announced, once the verdict was out, that he would resign as the CEO of Twitter when he finds a suitable replacement.

“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams (sic),” he tweeted earlier this week.

When the 24-year-old YouTuber asked the world's second-richest billionaire, asked him: “Can I be the new Twitter CEO?”, Musk replied: “It's not out of the question.”

Meanwhile, he also announced that going forth he would take a vote from the Tweeple for all major policy changes as well.

Musk's leadership has been riven by chaos and controversies amid mass layoffs, the return of banned accounts and the suspension of journalists critical of him.

Even as the current Twitter boss seeks a new CEO, the winner will have to live in the shadow of the mercurial billionaire, who thinks the social media platform avoided certain ruin because of his leadership.

“The question is not finding a CEO, the question is finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive,” Musk tweeted, in one of the tweets following the poll results.