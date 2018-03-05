Neil Basu appointed Scotland Yard’s counter-terror chief

Neil Basu, reputed for his work in combating terror, including during attacks in London last year, has been appointed the new head of counter-terrorism operations of Scotland Yard, it was announced on Monday.

He will be responsible for leading counter-terrorism policing across the United Kingdom, heading Scotland Yard’s Specialist Operations when the current head, Mark Rowley, retires later this month.

Basu, whose father is of Indian origin, is the first ethnic minority officer to take on the key role.

Holding the rank of an assistant commissioner, Basu is currently the senior national coordinator for counter-terrorism policing and Rowley’s deputy, a position he has held since October 2016.

Commissioner Cressida Dick said: “I am delighted that Neil is joining our senior team. He takes on a job of enormous importance and responsibility leading counter-terrorism policing nationally and in London and is a worthy successor to Mark Rowley.

“Neil has the skills, experience and character we need. He has already undertaken some of the toughest jobs in policing, not least in the last year as senior national coordinator countering terrorism and has proven how good his judgment and resilience is. He is a leader of courage, compassion and integrity and I know he will do a great job.”

Basu said: “It is a privilege to be asked to join the management board of the Met and to lead for (counter-terrorism) policing at such a point in our history. It is both a challenge and a duty that I accept with humility and a sense of great purpose. I will lead to the best of my ability, the most extraordinary people I have ever worked with as they work night and day to counter terrorism.”

He has led several security divisions in his career, including royalty and specialist protection, parliamentary and diplomatic protection, aviation policing and protective security operations, Scotland Yard said in a statement.

He took up his current role as senior national coordinator for counter-terrorism in October 2016, responsible for delivering the police response to pursuing terrorists and the “prevent strategy”.

Prior to that, he worked as a detective in all ranks to detective superintendent in a range of areas, including anti-corruption and homicide. He has also held the posts of area commander for south east London and head of armed policing.