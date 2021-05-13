Home / World News / Nepal reports 8,960 new Covid-19 cases; total tally at 431,191
A Covid-19 patient receives oxygen outside an emergency ward at a government-run hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal.(AP)
Nepal reports 8,960 new Covid-19 cases; total tally at 431,191

  • The Ministry of Health and Population also said that the nation has reported 214 new deaths in the last one day taking the death toll to 4,466.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 07:20 PM IST

Nepal has reported 8,960 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 431,191, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The Ministry of Health and Population also said that the nation has reported 214 new deaths in the last one day taking the death toll to 4,466.

“The cases are continuously on surge with 8,960 new cases recorded in the last one day. The total figure currently is 431,191. Deaths have also gone up to 4,466,” the health ministry said in a statement.

Health officials have conducted 20,245 new coronavirus screening tests in the last one day, the official said.

