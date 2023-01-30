Home / World News / No point of peace talks with West ‘puppet masters’ or Ukraine: Russian official

No point of peace talks with West ‘puppet masters’ or Ukraine: Russian official

Published on Jan 30, 2023 09:59 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Ryabkov said no one in the West has come up with any serious initiatives on resolving the Ukrainian crisis.

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian soldiers on their positions in the frontline near Soledar. (AP)
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian soldiers on their positions in the frontline near Soledar. (AP)
With the United States having decided to supply tanks to Ukraine, it makes no sense for Russia to talk to Kyiv or its Western "puppet masters", the RIA news agency quoted Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Monday.

Ryabkov said no one in the West has come up with any serious initiatives on resolving the Ukrainian crisis.

russia ukraine crisis
