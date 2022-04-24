Over 100 killed in explosion at Nigerian illegal oil refinery: Report
Over 100 people have been killed following an explosion at an illegal oil refinery in Nigeria's southern state of Imo, official and local sources said on Saturday.
The explosion occurred late Friday at the illegal oil refinery in Egbema local government area, a boundary area between the southern states of Imo and Rivers, an official said, confirming over 100 killed so far.
"There was a fire outbreak at an illegal bunkering site affecting over 100 people burned beyond recognition," Goodluck Opiah, the commissioner for petroleum resources in Imo, told Xinhua.
Opiah said unidentified burned bodies littered the area, disclosing that the government had already declared wanted the operator of the illegal oil refinery, who is said to be currently on the run.
The explosion was suddenly heard in the forest between the states of Imo and Rivers, with thick smoke engulfing the entire area, according to Collins Ajie, a community leader and president-general of the Supreme Council of Oil and Gas Producing Areas in Imo.
"It is unfortunate; a tragedy no one dreamed of where about 108 burned bodies have been counted so far," Ajie told Xinhua by telephone.
Such illegal oil refineries operate by tapping crude oil from pipelines owned by oil companies and distilled into products in improvised tanks.
Oil pipeline vandalism and oil theft are frequently reported in Nigeria, causing huge economic losses.
-
Putin, new Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif quietly exchange letters: Report
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif quietly exchanged letters, away from the media glare, to avoid public attention, a Pakistan media report said. The letters, in which both expressed a desire to strengthen cooperation, were exchanged after the election of Shehbaz as Pakistan's prime minister after the ouster of Imran Khan. Putin sent his felicitations to the newly-appointed Pakistan PM through the Russian embassy's tweet.
-
US envoys Blinken, Austin to visit Ukraine, Zelensky says
The visit, if confirmed, would be the first by top US officials to Ukraine’s capital since Russia invaded the country on February 24. In March, US secretary of state Antony Blinken briefly met with Ukraine’s foreign minister at the Ukraine-Polish border.
-
Italy reports 70,520 coronavirus cases on Saturday, 143 deaths
Italy reported 70,520 Covid-19 related cases on Saturday, against 73,212 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily number of deaths fell to 143 from 202. Italy has registered 162,609 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 16.1 million cases to date.
-
Ukraine war: Evacuation at Mariupol ‘thwarted’ by Russian forces, says official
An official in Mariupol said on Saturday that evacuation efforts in the Ukrainian city were "thwarted" by Russian forces. Taking to Telegram, city official Petro Andryushchenko said the evacuation was thwarted, adding that around 200 residents had gathered at an evacuation meeting point announced by the Ukrainian government. However, the Russian forces dispersed the residents, Andryushchenko said. Many evacuation efforts have previously failed in the city amid an intensifying Russian offensive.
-
'For God's sake, please don't come to me': Imran Khan's message to Shahbaz
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday said the prime minister of a small country like New Zealand even does not get a threat like what he got as the prime minister. Shahbaz Sharif can't take such thieves with me. But at least apologise," Imran Khan said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics