Search
Tue, Dec 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Over 600 schools in Sri Lanka’s cyclone-hit provinces to stay shut for third term

PTI |
Published on: Dec 16, 2025 04:47 pm IST

The council of the disaster management centre was told by the officials that 2.2 million people were affected by the disaster in Sri Lanka.

Over 600 schools in three cyclone-affected provinces of Sri Lanka will not be reopening for the third term, and the students will be promoted without tests, the Ministry of Education said on Tuesday.

People walk past damaged houses following landslides in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah in Ulapane village near Nawalapitiya town in Kandy in Sri Lanka.(AFP)
People walk past damaged houses following landslides in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah in Ulapane village near Nawalapitiya town in Kandy in Sri Lanka.(AFP)

The Ministry of Education directed schools to refrain from conducting term tests for Grades 6 to 10 for the third term of the 2025 academic year, reported Newsfirst Lanka portal.

In Sri Lanka, institutions which are primarily government-run divide the academic year into three terms, but this is not followed by every institution.

“At least 640 schools in the cyclone-affected areas will remain shut. We have instructed the regional educational officers to promote students to the next grade without term tests," said Nalaka Kaluwewa, Secretary for the education ministry.

Although schools are scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, the final decisions on the reopening of the schools have been delegated to provincial and district authorities, depending on local conditions, said Deputy Minister of Education Madhura Seneviratne.

Meanwhile, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, while addressing the National Council for Disaster Management, said on Monday that the government was on the quest to set up a plan to preserve the central hill areas, which were the worst affected by the disaster.

“We have identified 15,000 homes which are vulnerable in the areas. By the end of next year, we will complete 8000 new houses for them,” Dissanayake said and also asked the officials to speed up the process to pay 25,000 Sri Lankan rupees to each house affected by floods.

The council of the disaster management centre, which had met for the first time in 7 years, was told by the officials that 2.2 million people were affected by the disaster, with 6164 houses destroyed and 112,110 left partially damaged.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Japan Earthquake Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Japan Earthquake Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Over 600 schools in Sri Lanka’s cyclone-hit provinces to stay shut for third term
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On