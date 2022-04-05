Pak Speaker refused to reject no-confidence motion against Imran Khan: Report
Pakistan's national assembly speaker Asad Qaiser was not in favour of the decision to reject the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government on basis of Article 5 of the constitution.
According to a report by Pakistan news website The News, the speaker tried his best to convince Imran Khan's legal team. But when the consensus could not be reached, Qaiser did not go to the national assembly on Sunday.
The developments have come after Pakistan Attorney General Khalid Javed told a leading news channel Geo News that voting was mandatory on the no-confidence motion against the prime minister as per the constitution. It has been learnt that Imran Khan's legal team drafted the order which was read by deputy speaker Qasim Suri in the national assembly on Sunday.
"This no-confidence motion is against the constitution. I rule out this no-confidence motion in accordance with the constitution," deputy speaker Qasim Suri had said. Soon after the no-confidence motion was rejected, Imran Khan during a televised address to the nation announced that he had advised president Arif Alvi to dissolve the national assembly and that elections will be held within three months.
The President dissolved the assembly, evoking strong protest from the opposition which challenged the decision in the Supreme Court. PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif had accused Imran Khan of violating the constitution and imposing a civil-martial law in the country.
Chief Justice Ata Bandial had said that all orders and actions initiated by the prime minister and the president regarding the dissolution of the National Assembly will be subject to the court's order.
In the history of Pakistan's politics, only two prime ministers Benazir Bhutto and Shaukat Aziz have faced the no-confidence motion in Parliament. No PM has completed a full tenure since Pakistan came into existence.
Driver killed as car crashes into gate of Russian embassy in Bucharest: Police
Police in Romania's capital, Bucharest, said on Wednesday that a car crashed into the gates of the Russian embassy in the city, bursting into flames, and killing the driver. The incident took place a day after Romania expelled as many as 10 Russian diplomats from the Russian embassy in the capital city. In recent days, several European nations have expelled Russian diplomats due to Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24.
Pakistan's political crisis: What happens next?
Pakistan's supreme court is meeting for the third time Wednesday to rule on the legality of political manoeuvres that led Prime Minister Imran Khan to dissolve the national assembly over the weekend and call for fresh elections. The court says it will only rule on whether the deputy speaker acted against the constitution in refusing to allow a vote on a no-confidence motion against Khan -- although that would affect the dissolution of the assembly.
Canada: Authorities recommend 2nd Covid booster shot for vulnerable groups
Canadian health authorities have recommended a fourth dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, or a second booster, for vulnerable demographic groups. The target groups to be prioritised will include adults over 80, seniors living in long-term care facilities or congregate settings. Nearly 57% of those above 18 have received a booster. Several provinces have relaxed Covid-19 restrictions, including dropping mask mandates or doing away with vaccine passports for certain activities.
Shuttered Shanghai: Another day of record Covid cases, new round of tests begins
Beijing: Locked down Shanghai, China's financial hub, began testing all its 25 million residents again for Covid-19 on Wednesday, after the city logged a record 17,077 locally transmitted cases including 311 symptomatic cases for Tuesday. The lockdown, which was supposed to have ended on Tuesday, is now expected to last until further notice from the local government. Local officials are scrambling to contain the fast spreading outbreak, triggered by the Omicron variant.
Bushra Bibi's son Musa Maneka says Farah Khan betrayed Imran Khan
Imran Khan's step son Musa Maneka said to Pakistani media that his family has no association with Farah Khan, the lady who is said to have fleed Pakistan on April 3 amassing a huge amount of public money. Farah Khan was believed to be a close friend of Bushra Bibi but was not a member of the party; neither did she hold any post in the government.
