Pakistan floods: Death toll tops 1,000; ‘very high’ level warning issued
The floods affected the lives of millions of people after which the Pakistan government declared a "national emergency".
The monsoon flooding in Pakistan continues to wreak havoc as 119 people died in the last 24 hours, according to figures released by the country's National Disaster Management Authority, taking the total death toll from calamity to 1,033. Of the deaths recorded on Saturday, four were from Balochistan, six from Gilgit Baltistan, 31 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 76 from Sindh. (Also Read | Pakistan declares emergency as monsoon flooding affects over 4 million people)
The heavy rainfall has affected more than 33 million people and continues to lash parts of the country, with at least 110 districts of Pakistan being hit by the floods. A total of 72 districts have been declared calamity hit, according to Geo News, as the country is grappling with its worst natural disaster in over a decade.
A total of 949,858 homes have been destroyed, out of which 662,446 homes have been partially damaged, and 287,412 have been fully destroyed. Over 700,000 livestock has also died in flood-related incidents.
On Saturday, Pakistan's Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) sent a warning that very high and above level flooding is likely to continue in River Kabul at Nowshera during the next 24 hours. River Indus at Kalabagh and Chashma are also likely to attain high to very high flood levels during next 24 to 48 hours.
All ministries and departments concerned, PDMAs, respective DDMAs, and municipal and city administrations were advised to maintain an enhanced alert level and monitoring of developing situation to reduce response times. The department has also advised all civic agencies, and rescue services including Rescue 1122, Fire Brigade, Ambulance, and Civil Defense) to remain alert and ensure the availability of personnel and equipment in at-risk areas during the forecasted period.
“Timely evacuation of at-risk population from low-lying / flood prone areas as per Evacuation Plans and ensure availability of shelters, food and medicines in those shelter camps,” the advisory said.
‘Climate catastrophe’: Pak floods affect millions, WHO reviews situation| Top 10
Floods in Pakistan - that have killed over 1,000 people since June and has affected more than 30 million people - have now garnered worldwide attention with experts saying that climate change is happening here and now. Here are top updates on the flood situation in Pakistan 1. Pakistan's federal minister for climate change, Senator Sherry Rehman, has said that the country is facing a “serious climate catastrophe, one of the hardest in the decade”.
