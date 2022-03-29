2 more members quit, Oppn claims Imran Khan using ‘witch-craft’ to save govt

Twin setbacks for Imran Khan as two more lawmakers quit the ruling alliance on Tuesday to join the opposition ahead of the no-confidence vote in the Pakistan alliance.

PTI parliamentary secretary Asim Nazir from Faisalabad has tendered his resignation and joined the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), Pak media reported. In another development, independent member from Balochistan Aslam Bhootani too quit the ruling coalition and has now decided to vote for the opposition, Geo News reported. The decision comes after he met Pakistan People's Party co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari.

On Monday, federal minister Tariq Bashir Cheema had also quit the government and joined the opposition. Key PTI ally Balochistan Awami Party having five members also declared to join the opposition.

With the twin resignations, the strength of opposition has now gone up to 170 and just needs two votes to defeat the Imran Khan government. On Monday, the ruling PTI in a bid to get support from PML-Q announced its leader Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi as the chief minister of Punjab.

The opposition has now alleged that a desperate Imran Khan in an attempt to save his government has now resorted to witch-craft. PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif while speaking to Pakistani news channel Aaj News alleged that tonnes of chickens were being burnt at Imran Khan's Bani Gala residence to save his government.

"Poor are starving, they are not getting food. Here at Bani Gala, tonnes of meat are being burnt. I am saying this with complete responsibility," the PML-N leader said.

But Sharif is not the only opposition leader who has alleged witch-craft being practiced at the PM's residence. His neice Maryam Nawaz had also made a similar claim.

“We know that ‘jadu, tuna’ (witchcraft) is going on in Banigala to save Imran’s government but that will also not help,” Maryam had alleged.

Bushra Maneka, the third wife of Imran Khan, calls herself a Pir or a faith healer. The PTI chief had started visiting her for spiritual advice a year before he came to power. According to news agency PTI, the two got closer after the predictions made by her came true. The couple got married in 2018.

