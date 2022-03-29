Home / World News / 2 more members quit, Oppn claims Imran Khan using ‘witch-craft’ to save govt
world news

2 more members quit, Oppn claims Imran Khan using ‘witch-craft’ to save govt

PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif in an interview to a Pakistani TV channel claimed tonnes of chickens were being burnt at the residence of Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan
A file photo of Imran Khan with his wife Bushra Maneka
A file photo of Imran Khan with his wife Bushra Maneka
Published on Mar 29, 2022 05:47 PM IST
Copy Link
ByAryan Prakash, hindustantimes.com

Twin setbacks for Imran Khan as two more lawmakers quit the ruling alliance on Tuesday to join the opposition ahead of the no-confidence vote in the Pakistan alliance.

PTI parliamentary secretary Asim Nazir from Faisalabad has tendered his resignation and joined the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), Pak media reported. In another development, independent member from Balochistan Aslam Bhootani too quit the ruling coalition and has now decided to vote for the opposition, Geo News reported. The decision comes after he met Pakistan People's Party co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari.

On Monday, federal minister Tariq Bashir Cheema had also quit the government and joined the opposition. Key PTI ally Balochistan Awami Party having five members also declared to join the opposition.

With the twin resignations, the strength of opposition has now gone up to 170 and just needs two votes to defeat the Imran Khan government. On Monday, the ruling PTI in a bid to get support from PML-Q announced its leader Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi as the chief minister of Punjab.   

The opposition has now alleged that a desperate Imran Khan in an attempt to save his government has now resorted to witch-craft. PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif while speaking to Pakistani news channel Aaj News alleged that tonnes of chickens were being burnt at Imran Khan's Bani Gala residence to save his government.

 

"Poor are starving, they are not getting food. Here at Bani Gala, tonnes of meat are being burnt. I am saying this with complete responsibility," the PML-N leader said.

But Sharif is not the only opposition leader who has alleged witch-craft being practiced at the PM's residence. His neice Maryam Nawaz had also made a similar claim.

“We know that ‘jadu, tuna’ (witchcraft) is going on in Banigala to save Imran’s government but that will also not help,” Maryam had alleged.

Bushra Maneka, the third wife of Imran Khan, calls herself a Pir or a faith healer. The PTI chief had started visiting her for spiritual advice a year before he came to power. According to news agency PTI, the two got closer after the predictions made by her came true. The couple got married in 2018.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aryan Prakash

    Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life.

Topics
pak pm imran khan imran khan
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out