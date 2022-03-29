2 more members quit, Oppn claims Imran Khan using ‘witch-craft’ to save govt
Twin setbacks for Imran Khan as two more lawmakers quit the ruling alliance on Tuesday to join the opposition ahead of the no-confidence vote in the Pakistan alliance.
PTI parliamentary secretary Asim Nazir from Faisalabad has tendered his resignation and joined the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), Pak media reported. In another development, independent member from Balochistan Aslam Bhootani too quit the ruling coalition and has now decided to vote for the opposition, Geo News reported. The decision comes after he met Pakistan People's Party co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari.
On Monday, federal minister Tariq Bashir Cheema had also quit the government and joined the opposition. Key PTI ally Balochistan Awami Party having five members also declared to join the opposition.
With the twin resignations, the strength of opposition has now gone up to 170 and just needs two votes to defeat the Imran Khan government. On Monday, the ruling PTI in a bid to get support from PML-Q announced its leader Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi as the chief minister of Punjab.
The opposition has now alleged that a desperate Imran Khan in an attempt to save his government has now resorted to witch-craft. PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif while speaking to Pakistani news channel Aaj News alleged that tonnes of chickens were being burnt at Imran Khan's Bani Gala residence to save his government.
"Poor are starving, they are not getting food. Here at Bani Gala, tonnes of meat are being burnt. I am saying this with complete responsibility," the PML-N leader said.
But Sharif is not the only opposition leader who has alleged witch-craft being practiced at the PM's residence. His neice Maryam Nawaz had also made a similar claim.
“We know that ‘jadu, tuna’ (witchcraft) is going on in Banigala to save Imran’s government but that will also not help,” Maryam had alleged.
Bushra Maneka, the third wife of Imran Khan, calls herself a Pir or a faith healer. The PTI chief had started visiting her for spiritual advice a year before he came to power. According to news agency PTI, the two got closer after the predictions made by her came true. The couple got married in 2018.
-
3 demands by Pakistan PM Imran Khan's ally as no-trust vote inches closer
Earlier, PTI in a bid to woo its ally MQM-P ahead of the no-trust motion decided to offer the Ministry of Ports and Shipping to the party. However, Waseem Akhtar confirmed that the government, during the negotiation, offered them the ministry of Ports and Shipping but the party did not give attention to the offer.
-
Ceasefire, security guarantees on the table as Russia, Ukraine hold peace talks
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged both the Russian and Ukrainian sides to 'put an end to this tragedy' as his country hosted the vital talks. "The two parties have legitimate concerns, it's possible to reach a solution acceptable to the international community," AFP reported Erdogan as saying.
-
Ukraine: Mariupol mayor says 5k died in war, Zelenskyy murder bid | Top points
The United Nations' refugee agency, UNHCR, said that 3,862,797 Ukrainians have so far fled the country, with around 90 per cent of them being women and children.
-
Trump likely committed felony with plan to obstruct Congress in 2020 election
The assertion was in a ruling that found the House of Representatives committee probing the deadly attack on the US Capitol has a right to see emails written to Donald Trump by one of his then-lawyers, John Eastman.
-
Pak: Punjab CM quits, ally joins oppn amid no-trust motion against Imran Khan
Around 20 defections have taken place in Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's ruling PTI, which along with cracks in his coalition partners, make his continuance as the leader of Pakistan difficult.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics