Pope excommunicates Society of St Pius X: Why Vatican is at odds with a 56-year-old group

The Vatican has excommunicated members of the conservative Catholic group Society of St Pius X (SSPX). This came a day after it defied Pope Leo XIV by consecrating four new bishops without his approval, despite repeated warnings from the Vatican not to do so. Pope Leo XIV leads a mass on the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul, Rome's patron saints, at St Peter's basilica in The Vatican. (AFP)

The papacy has now expelled SSPX priests and Catholics who officially identify with the group. The SSPX can no longer officially perform important Church ceremonies such as marriages and confessions, the Vatican said.

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What is the Society of St. Pius X? The SSPX was founded in 1970 by French Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre. The group opposed many of the reforms introduced by the Second Vatican Council (Vatican II), a series of meetings held between 1962 and 1965 that modernised many aspects of the Catholic Church.

Among the biggest changes were allowing Mass to be celebrated in local languages instead of only Latin, encouraging dialogue with other Christian denominations and religions and giving common people a larger role in Church life.

The SSPX says these reforms moved the Church away from its traditions.

Today, the group operates hundreds of churches, seminaries and religious communities across dozens of countries. It has hundreds of priests and serves a worldwide community of traditionalist Catholics.