Rare six minutes Solar eclipse to shadow parts of Earth on this date

A remarkable total solar eclipse is set to bring darkness across parts of Earth on August 2, 2027. This eclipse will be visible over parts of Europe, North Africa and the Middle East, featuring for the duration of six minutes and 23 seconds. Marking one of the most significant celestial occurrences, something like this will not occur again until 2114. According to the space.com this solar eclipse is the longest eclipse visible from land from 1991 to 2114. (Representational Image)

Long duration of eclipse

Usually, solar eclipse lasts anywhere from 10 seconds to about 7.5 minutes, according to NASA, but longer solar eclipse are relatively rare. However, this solar eclipse will be a six minutes 23 seconds long, making it unique and special.

According to space.com this solar eclipse is the longest eclipse visible from land from 1991 to 2114. The long period of total darkness will also allow viewers more time to observe this phenomenon. According to the NASA website, the shortest total solar eclipse happened on February 3, 919 CE, and lasted just 9 seconds.

Astronomical alignments make eclipse possible

This solar eclipse will occur due to a rare alignment in which Earth will be near aphelion, its farthest point from the Sun, making the Sun appear slightly smaller. At the same time, the Moon will be near perigee, its closest point to Earth, making the Moon appear larger in the sky. This combination of the astronomical factors will result in a more extended period of total solar eclipse. Moreover, the path of the eclipse will be close to the equator, amplifying the duration of the eclipse.

Where to watch the eclipse

According to space.com, this eclipse will be seen across diverse regions including parts of Spain, northern Morocco, northern Algeria, northeast Libya, central Egypt, southwest Saudi Arabia, Yemen and northeastern tip of Somalia. It will depart east of the Chagos Archipelago (a British Indian Ocean Territory) in the Indian Ocean.

What is a total solar eclipse

A total solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, blocking the face of the Sun. When this happens, people located in the center of the Moon’s shadow are able to experience a brief duration of total darkness. Noting that the weather conditions are suitable, people can see the Sun’s corona, which is otherwise hidden due to the brightness of the Sun.