Russia imposes entry bans on over 60 Canadians: Ministry
- The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement that the list included figures known for "their malicious activity in the fight against the 'Russian world' and our traditional values".
Russia said on Friday it was imposing entry bans on 62 Canadian citizens including government officials in a retaliatory move.
On 10th anniversary of Wisconsin gurdwara attack, Biden reaches out to Sikh-Americans
On the 10th anniversary of the attack on a gurdwara in Wisconsin, US President Joe Biden condemned the deadliest attack so far on Sikh-Americans, expressed solidarity with the community, categorically blamed it on White Supremacists, and called for more steps to reduce gun violence, protect places of worship, and combat domestic hate and terrorism in all its forms. A seventh person, who was left partially paralysed, died in 2020.
Elon Musk countersuit accuses Twitter of fraud
Elon Musk accused Twitter of fraud in a countersuit over Musk's' aborted $44 billion deal for the social media company, which he said held back necessary information and misled his team about its true user base, according to media reports. Musk's counterclaims were filed confidentially last week and unsealed in a filing late Thursday at the Delaware Chancery Court, the Wall Street Journal reported. Musk responded by filing his countersuit.
UK's Rishi Sunak criticised for claiming he diverted funds from deprived areas
Rishi Sunak, trailing in the two-horse race to replace British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, faced criticism on Friday for saying he had previously instigated policy changes to divert funding away from deprived urban areas. Party members are voting by post to select either Sunak or foreign minister Liz Truss. The context of his comments was not shown.
'Bad days ahead,' warns Pakistan's finance minister Miftah Ismail
Pakistan's Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Friday said the government would continue to curb imports for the next three months, as he warned of "bad days" ahead for the cash-strapped country. Addressing a ceremony at the Pakistan Stock Exchange here, the minister said that the government headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was suffering because of the economic policies taken by the erstwhile Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf regime led by ousted prime minister Imran Khan.
Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 7, including senior militant
The Israeli military said Friday it launched air strikes on Gaza, which were witnessed by Palestinians in central Gaza City. "The IDF (Israeli military) is currently striking in the Gaza Strip. A special situation has been declared on the Israeli home front," a statement said.
