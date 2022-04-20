Russia tests ballistic missile; Zelensky denies seeing Kremlin document | Top updates
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said he had not seen or heard about the document that the Kremlin spoke about earlier in the day. The Kremlin said it had passed on a draft document to Kyiv containing “absolutely clear, elaborate wording” of its demands as part of peace talks and that it is now “waiting for a response" from the Ukrainian side.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba has warned that Ukraine would not cede territory in any negotiations with Russia as Moscow intensifies its offensive in the east. “We won’t allow the Russian army to stay in the territories that have been occupied since February 24, these are absolute red lines,” Kuleba said via translator.
Top developments of the day:
>As the war entered day 56 on Wednesday, Russia said it had conducted a first test launch of its Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, a new addition to its nuclear arsenal which President Vladimir Putin said would give Moscow's enemies something to think about.
>A day after announcing the second phase of “operations” in eastern Ukraine, a Ukrainian official said the port city of Mariupol – where heavy fighting is underway – could fall into Russian hands within "hours", news agency AFP reported.
>The United Kingdom is planning fresh penalties which are expected to come this week, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. In the fresh sanctions, the UK is expected to target more Russian tycoons and their associates.
>More than 5 million people have fled Ukraine, the United Nations refugee agency said. Among its neighbours Poland has accepted more than 2.8 million people, Romania 757,047, Hungary 471,080, Moldova 426,964 and Slovakia 342,813. Russia took in 549,805 people and Belarus 23,759, the UNHCR said.
>Russia’s state oil-producing giant Rosneft PJSC surprised traders in Europe and Asia with offers to sell large amounts of crude quickly, as well as setting out significant changes to the payment process for some cargoes. There has been a growing pressure in Europe to ban Russian oil imports, creating a potential impetus to get purchases finalized before any such step is taken.
(With inputs from Bloomberg, AFP, Reuters)
Ukraine's membership in EU a 'priority', says Volodymyr Zelensky
European Union membership is a "priority" for Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday during a joint press conference with visiting EU chief Charles Michel. "Regarding our future membership in the EU, it is a priority for our state, for the strength of our people, those who are ready to defend our land against Russian invaders even without arms," Zelensky said.
India will give another $500 million in fuel aid: Sri Lanka foreign minister
India will give Sri Lanka an additional $500 million in financial assistance to buy fuel, the troubled island nation's foreign minister told reporters Wednesday, adding that Bangladesh was also willing to postpone $450 million in swap repayments to ease Colombo's burden. The first line of credit was used up earlier this month after a shipment of 120,000 tons of diesel and 40,000 tons of petrol. So far India has provided nearly 400,000 tons of fuel.
'The ball is in their court, we are waiting': Russia on peace talks with Ukraine
With no end to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war in sight, especially after Moscow announced a second round of operations a day ago, the Kremlin Wednesday said it has passed on a draft document to Kyiv containing 'absolutely clear, elaborate wording' of its demands as part of peace talks. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said 'the ball is in their court' and that Russia is now 'waiting for a response', news agency AP reported.
Elderly Shanghai woman’s quarantine ordeal sparks outrage
The treatment of a 92-year-old Shanghai woman who was sent to quarantine late at night has caused anger in China, underscoring the frustration that many are feeling under the nation's strict Covid Zero rules. The government didn't give full names of the people involved. Many people questioned why anyone -- let alone an elderly woman -- would need to be sent to quarantine late at night. One person described the official explanation as “laughable.”
Russia-Ukraine war: Over 5 million Ukrainians fled country so far, says UN
More than five million Ukrainians have now fled their country following the Russian invasion, the United Nations said Wednesday, in Europe's fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II. UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, said 5,034,439 Ukrainians had left since Russia invaded on February 24 -- an increase of 53,850 over Tuesday's total. Nearly two-thirds of all Ukrainian children have been forced from their homes, including those still inside the country.
