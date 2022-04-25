Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Zelensky meets top-level US delegation, Ukraine proposes Mariupol talks with Moscow

LIVE: Air raid sirens were heard across much of Ukraine early Sunday evening, from Lviv in the far west to Odesa on the Black Sea to Kharkiv in the north as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its third month.

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin were in Kyiv late on Sunday night for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as war raged on.

Ukraine also proposed on day 61 of war - a "special" round of negotiations with Russia - to be held in the shadow of Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant to discuss the fate of the civilians and Ukrainian troops still trapped in the city, an adviser to Ukraine's president said.

Ukraine was unable to evacuate civilians from Mariupol on Sunday without a cease-fire guarantee from Russia, deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in televised remarks, adding, “We will continue trying tomorrow.”

More than 100,000 people — down from a prewar population of about 430,000 — are believed to remain in Mariupol with scant food, water or heat, according to Ukrainian authorities, who estimate that over 20,000 civilians have been killed in the city during the Russian blockade.

Nearly five million Ukrainians have fled the country, cities have been shattered and thousands have died since the start of the invasion on February 24.

Russia calls its action a special military operation to demilitarise Ukraine and eradicate what it calls “dangerous nationalists”. The West and Kyiv accuse Russian President Vladimir Putin of unprovoked aggression.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON