Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Zelensky meets top-level US delegation, Ukraine proposes Mariupol talks with Moscow
Live

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Zelensky meets top-level US delegation, Ukraine proposes Mariupol talks with Moscow

  • LIVE: The Russian military reported hitting 423 Ukrainian targets overnight, including fortified positions and troop concentrations, while its warplanes destroyed 26 Ukrainian military sites, including an explosives factory and several artillery depots.
Russian tanks roll along a street in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine. (AP)
Russian tanks roll along a street in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine. (AP)
Updated on Apr 25, 2022 06:03 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
OPEN APP

LIVE: Air raid sirens were heard across much of Ukraine early Sunday evening, from Lviv in the far west to Odesa on the Black Sea to Kharkiv in the north as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its third month.

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin were in Kyiv late on Sunday night for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as war raged on.

Ukraine also proposed on day 61 of war - a "special" round of negotiations with Russia - to be held in the shadow of Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant to discuss the fate of the civilians and Ukrainian troops still trapped in the city, an adviser to Ukraine's president said.

Ukraine was unable to evacuate civilians from Mariupol on Sunday without a cease-fire guarantee from Russia, deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in televised remarks, adding, “We will continue trying tomorrow.”

More than 100,000 people — down from a prewar population of about 430,000 — are believed to remain in Mariupol with scant food, water or heat, according to Ukrainian authorities, who estimate that over 20,000 civilians have been killed in the city during the Russian blockade.

Nearly five million Ukrainians have fled the country, cities have been shattered and thousands have died since the start of the invasion on February 24.

Russia calls its action a special military operation to demilitarise Ukraine and eradicate what it calls “dangerous nationalists”. The West and Kyiv accuse Russian President Vladimir Putin of unprovoked aggression.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 25, 2022 06:03 AM IST

    Zelensky speaks to Erdogan over evacuation of civilians

    Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky says he has discussed the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol in a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

    Zelenskyy said on Twitter that he “stressed the need for immediate evacuation of civilians from Mariupol, including Azovstal, and immediate exchange of blocked troops” in Sunday’s call with Erdogan. He noted that the call came before Erdogan’s planned conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    Ukraine has urged Russia to allow the evacuation of civilians holed up at the giant Azovstal steel plant, the last remaining Ukrainian pocket of resistance in the strategic Sea of Azov port. It also has pushed Russia to conduct talks on a safe exit for the Ukrainian defenders of the plant, but Moscow has stonewalled the demands.

  • Apr 25, 2022 05:40 AM IST

    Zelensky meets top-level US delegation

    The US secretaries of state and defense met Sunday night with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the highest-level visit to the country’s capital by an American delegation since the start of Russia's invasion, news agency AP reported.

    The meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, which was confirmed by a senior Ukrainian official, came as Ukraine pressed the West for more powerful weapons against Russia's campaign in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, where Moscow's forces sought to dislodge the last Ukrainian troops in the battered port of Mariupol.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
world news

On French polls evening, Paris officers shoot, kill 2 in car, trying to hit them

  • The vehicle was driving against the flow of traffic on the Pont Neuf when it sped towards the officers, who opened fire, according to the same police source.
A security perimeter had been set up at the scene. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A security perimeter had been set up at the scene. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Apr 25, 2022 05:47 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

Top US officials Blinken, Austin meet Zelensky in Ukraine's Kyiv

A Zelensky adviser, Oleksiy Arestovych, told an interviewer on YouTube that appeared to stream live about 10 pm local time that the two Americans were talking with Zelensky “right now” in the Ukrainian capital.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during a meeting at State Department, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Washington, US.(REUTERS)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during a meeting at State Department, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Washington, US.(REUTERS)
Published on Apr 25, 2022 05:40 AM IST
Copy Link
Bloomberg |
Close Story
world news

War LIVE: Zelensky meets top-level US delegation, Kyiv proposes Mariupol talks

  • LIVE: The Russian military reported hitting 423 Ukrainian targets overnight, including fortified positions and troop concentrations, while its warplanes destroyed 26 Ukrainian military sites, including an explosives factory and several artillery depots.
Russian tanks roll along a street in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine. (AP)
Russian tanks roll along a street in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine. (AP)
Published on Apr 25, 2022 05:40 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
world news

Twitter reexamining Musk's takeover offer: report

  • "Twitter is taking a fresh look at the offer and is more likely than before to seek to negotiate," the business daily reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk. (File photo)(REUTERS)
Tesla CEO Elon Musk. (File photo)(REUTERS)
Updated on Apr 25, 2022 04:31 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

Marine Le Pen, a fighter suffering another big defeat

  • Trailing by around 16 percentage points in the second-round runoff according to projections, Le Pen came far closer to power than any far-right leader in France's post-World War II history.
Far-right leader Marine Le Pen smiles as she leaves after speaking after the early result projections of the French presidential election runoff were announced.(AP)
Far-right leader Marine Le Pen smiles as she leaves after speaking after the early result projections of the French presidential election runoff were announced.(AP)
Published on Apr 25, 2022 12:52 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

100 killed after blast at illegal Nigerian oil refinery

  • Flip flops, bags and clothing belonging to those who died littered the ground, which was blackened by oil and soot while still emitting smoke in some places despite overnight rain.
People gather Saturday April 23, 2022 at the site of an explosion that took place the day before at an illegal oil refinery in Ohaji-Egbema local government area in Imo state, southeast Nigeria.&nbsp;(AP)
People gather Saturday April 23, 2022 at the site of an explosion that took place the day before at an illegal oil refinery in Ohaji-Egbema local government area in Imo state, southeast Nigeria. (AP)
Published on Apr 25, 2022 12:32 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters | , Yenagao
Close Story
world news

France's Macron beats Le Pen to win second term

  • Cheers of joy erupted as the results appeared on a giant screen at the Champ de Mars park at the foot of the Eiffel tower, where Macron supporters waved French and EU flags. People hugged each other and chanted "Macron".
French President Emmanuel Macron.(REUTERS)
French President Emmanuel Macron.(REUTERS)
Updated on Apr 25, 2022 12:13 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters | , Paris
Close Story
world news

Shanghai erects metal barriers in fight against Covid-19

In the city's financial district, Pudong, the barriers — thin metal sheets or mesh fences — were put up in several neighborhoods under a local government directive, according to Caixin, a Chinese business media outlet.
Residents take part in a round of Covid-19 testing during a lockdown in Shanghai, China, on April 24, 2022.&nbsp;(Bloomberg)
Residents take part in a round of Covid-19 testing during a lockdown in Shanghai, China, on April 24, 2022. (Bloomberg)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 10:47 PM IST
Copy Link
AP |
Close Story
world news

Covid shots still work but researchers hunt new improvements

Despite success in preventing serious illness and death, there's growing pressure to develop vaccines better at fending off milder infections, too — as well as options to counter scary variants.
&nbsp;A health worker administers a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.&nbsp;(AP)
 A health worker administers a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. (AP)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 10:20 PM IST
Copy Link
AP |
Close Story
world news

Sri Lanka students mob PM's home over economic crisis

Months of lengthy blackouts, record inflation and acute food and fuel shortages have sparked increasing public discontent in Sri Lanka, which is dealing with its worst economic downturn since independence in 1948.
Demonstrators gather as they take part in a protest against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka.(REUTERS)
Demonstrators gather as they take part in a protest against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka.(REUTERS)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 09:46 PM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

French presidential election: Nation votes in showdown for Macron, Le Pen

All opinion polls in recent days converge toward a win for the 44-year-old pro-European Macron — yet the margin over his 53-year-old far-right rival varies broadly.
Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen.
Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen.
Published on Apr 24, 2022 06:24 PM IST
Copy Link
AP | , Paris
Close Story
world news

US authorities ‘blocking’ Russian embassy's work, claims envoy

Russia-Ukraine war: Anatoly Antonov also claimed that even the exit from the embassy was, for some time, ‘blocked’.
Anatoly Antonov, Russian envoy to US(AFP File Photo)
Anatoly Antonov, Russian envoy to US(AFP File Photo)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 05:55 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
world news

Ukraine's Zelensky, Turkey's Erdogan discuss Mariupol

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said he and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the need for the immediate evacuation of civilians from the mostly Russian-occupied port city of Mariupol,
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that he had talked with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.(via Reuters)
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that he had talked with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.(via Reuters)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 05:40 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |
Close Story
world news

Dark humour still alive in frontline cellar in east Ukraine

Rubizhne, which had a population of 60,000 before the war, is reached via a series of checkpoints manned by soldiers. "Kozak" armoured vehicles are given priority as they drive through to reinforce the front.
A man walks next to a residential building damaged by a shelling, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Rubizhne, the Luhansk region, Ukraine.&nbsp;(Reuters file photo)
A man walks next to a residential building damaged by a shelling, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Rubizhne, the Luhansk region, Ukraine. (Reuters file photo)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 05:37 PM IST
Copy Link
AFP | , New Delhi
Close Story
world news

Should Johnson quit over ‘partygate’? Here's what top Conservatives leader said

Tories co-chair Oliver Dowden warned that a change in guard would be ‘dearly damaging to the country.’
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (REUTERS PHOTO/FILE)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (REUTERS PHOTO/FILE)
Updated on Apr 24, 2022 04:47 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out