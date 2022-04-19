Russia will not use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, says foreign minister
- Western intelligence officials have warned that the Kremlin might turn to tactical or other limited nuclear weapons from its arsenal if its invasion of its southern neighbor continues to struggle.
Russia will use only conventional weapons in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in response to a question about the possible use of nuclear arms in the war.
The comments, in an interview Tuesday to India Today television, are among the most categorical from a senior Russian official on the issue, although Lavrov isn’t directly responsible for military decision-making.
In the interview, Lavrov said Russia’s military operation has entered a new phase and will continue. Ukraine said the Kremlin started a new offensive in the Donbas region overnight.
-
China signs pact with Solomon Islands. What does it mean? Is India affected?
China on Tuesday said it had signed a wide-ranging security pact with the Solomon Islands, an agreement Western governments fear could give Beijing a military foothold in the South Pacific. "Foreign ministers of China and Solomon Islands officially signed the framework agreement on security cooperation recently," Chinese spokesman Wang Wenbin said. Where is Solomon Islands? The Solomons are an archipelago of hundreds of small islands in the southern part of Pacific Ocean.
-
Russian forces seize city of Kreminna in east Ukraine, regional governor says
Russian forces have taken control of the city of Kreminna in eastern Ukraine and Ukrainian troops have withdrawn from Kreminna, the regional governor said on Tuesday. "Kreminna is under the control of the 'Orcs' (Russians). They have entered the city," Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of the Luhansk region, told a briefing.
-
US company held birthday party for employee. He sued them, won $450,000
A US company said Monday it plans to appeal a ruling awarding $450,000 to a former employee who was fired soon after having a panic attack when it held a birthday party for hKevin Berling, who says he suffers from an anxiety disorderagainst his will. On August 7, 2019, during his lunch break, Berling had been wished "happy birthday" by some colleagues and had discovered a banner for the occasion in the break room of the company, located in Kentucky.
-
Indian-American navy veteran appointed Harris's defence advisor
Trailblazing Indian-American US Navy veteran Shanti Sethi has joined Vice President Kamala Harris's office as her executive secretary and defence advisor, according to a media report. Sethi, the first Indian-American commander of a major US Navy combat ship, recently joined Vice President Harris' office, Politico quoted vice president's senior advisor Herbie Ziskend as saying. She was also the first female commander of a US naval vessel to visit India.
-
‘Immediately lay down arms’: Russia's new warning after battle of Donbas starts
“Immediately lay down arms” - Russia called on all the Ukrainian forces on Tuesday, news agency AFP reported, hours after the battle for the rebel-held region of Donbas in the eastern part of the war-hit nation started.
