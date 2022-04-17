Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Russia claims its forces have taken over Mariupol, bombs Kyiv suburb
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Russia claims its forces have taken over Mariupol, bombs Kyiv suburb

  • LIVE: An explosion was heard and smoke rose over the southeastern Darnytskyi district. The mayor said at least one person was killed and medics were fighting to save others.
A Russian military convoy moves on a highway in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces near Mariupol, Ukraine.
A Russian military convoy moves on a highway in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces near Mariupol, Ukraine.(AP)
Updated on Apr 17, 2022 05:33 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
As Russia and Ukraine enter day 53 of the war, Russia renewed air strikes on Kyiv on Saturday. While over hundreds of people have died in the war, several have been forced to flee the country.

Smoke rose from the Darnyrsky district in the southeast of the capital after what Moscow said were "high-precision long-range" strikes on an armaments plant, killing one person and wounding several others.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv, in the northeast of the country, a Russian missile strike on a residential district killed at least two people on Saturday and wounded 18 others, the public prosecutor's office said.

In the south, the devastated city of Mariupol has become a symbol of Ukraine's unexpectedly fierce resistance since Russian troops invaded the former Soviet satellite state on February 24.

Later on Saturday, Zelensky accused Russia of "deliberately trying to destroy everyone" in Mariupol and said his government was in touch with the defenders.

Kyiv and its Western allies say those are bogus justifications for an unprovoked war of aggression that has driven a quarter of Ukraine's 44 million people from their homes and led to the deaths of thousands.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 17, 2022 05:32 AM IST

    Russia says its forces clear most of Mariupol, strike Kyiv suburb

    Moscow claims to have taken over the control of Mariupol, news agency Reuters reported. Russia said its troops had cleared the urban area of Mariupol and only a small contingent of Ukrainian fighters remained inside a steelworks in the besieged southern port on Saturday, as missile strikes hit Ukraine's capital Kyiv and other cities.

