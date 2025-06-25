Scientists discover new ‘brain-inflaming’ bat viruses in China, raise ‘urgent concerns'

In China, researchers have discovered at least 20 new viruses within bats, raising "urgent concerns" that these might go on to affect livestock as well as humans in future. New ‘brain-inflaming’ bat viruses have been found in China.(UnSplash)

The team used genetic sequencing to identify 22 viruses in the kidney tissues of 142 bats. These were collected from China's Yunnan province between 2017 and 2021. Two of them are genetically similar to Hendra and Nipah henipaviruses, Newsweek reported.

Both the viruses could cause brain inflammation and dangerous respiratory disease in humans, according to The Sun.

The study unveiled species of bacteria along with a parasite, which earlier remained unknown to science.

Why could the discovery be crucial?

This development comes a few years after the deadly COVID-19 outbreak resulted in millions of deaths around the world. Its first known case was identified in China's Wuhan city in late 2019.

The Wuhan Virus Research Centre is famous for working on the coronaviruses found in bats. Earlier, there were theories suggesting that the pandemic started after the virus leaked from the Wuhan lab, perhaps through an infected worker.

In the latest research, the team found out that bats were roosting near fruit orchards, which were adjacent to rural yet populated villages.

The researchers have warned that urine could serve as a transmission route in henipaviruses, raising the risk that these bats can contaminate fruits, which are consumed by humans or animals. Potentially, this could pave the way for another outbreak.

The study talks about the discovery of two previously unknown henipaviruses, called Yunnan bat henipavirus 1 and 2. It highlights the first full-length genomes of this virus type that was detected in bats in China.

In a statement, molecular virologist professor Vinod Balasubramaniam called these viruses "concerning" as they were discovered in bat kidneys, "a site linked to urine production, raising alarm about potential human exposure via contaminated fruits or water".

Henipaviruses have been held responsible for a few fatal outbreaks in the past. The newly identified Yunnan bat viruses, according to the study, share 52% to 57% of their genetic material with other counterparts.

Apart from this, the team has also found a previously unknown single-celled parasite named Klossiella yunnanensis.

