Section 144 in Pakistan's Rawalpindi as PTI plans protest over Imran Khan's arrest

The Rawalpindi district administration has imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in anticipation of nationwide protests planned by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday, Geo News reported. Senior Superintendent of Adiala Jail Abdul Ghafoor Anjum sent a letter, seeking additional security to prevent a possible protest by PTI supporters outside the prison.(Reuters File)

The country is bracing for a fresh round of protests as the former ruling party has announced it will take to the streets across Pakistan on August 5, marking two years of Khan's incarceration, demanding his release and relief for the inflation-hit masses.

The ban, effective from August 4 to August 10, prohibits all types of rallies, sit-ins, demonstrations, protests, and gatherings of more than four people within the district limits, as per Geo News.

Senior Superintendent of Adiala Jail Abdul Ghafoor Anjum sent a letter to City Police Officer (CPO), seeking additional security to prevent a possible protest by PTI supporters outside the prison.

In his letter, the jail superintendent noted that there are currently 7,700 inmates in the prison, while its capacity is only 2,174.

"PTI has planned a protest outside the jail on August 5," the officer said, stressing the need for urgent measures to ensure foolproof security at the facility, where the PTI founder is serving jail terms in multiple cases ranging from treason to terrorism.

Additional police personnel, barriers, and surveillance should be deployed outside Rawalpindi jail to avoid any untoward incident, the letter stated.

According to Geo News, separate requests were also sent to the Home Department, IG Prisons, and RPO for security, it added.

The officer further said that Rawalpindi jail was "very sensitive" due to the presence of political prisoners and terrorists.

Additional security should be deployed from Dahgal Checkpost to Gate No. 5 of Adiala Jail, the letter said.

PTI has repeatedly called for Khan's release, who has been behind bars for over a year. The deposed prime minister was arrested in Lahore on August 5, 2023, after being sentenced to three years in prison for illegally selling state gifts.

The protest call was made by PTI stalwart Asad Qaiser during a press conference on Sunday, jointly addressed by the party's Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan and other leaders in Islamabad.

"August 5 marks the day of the PTI founder's arrest; we will stage protests on that day," Qaiser said, referring to the Toshakhana case.