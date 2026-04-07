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    Shooting near Israel consulate in Istanbul, 3 killed: Reports

    Visuals shared by Reuters showed a police officer pulling out a gun and taking cover as gunshots resounded. One person was seen covered in blood.

    Updated on: Apr 07, 2026 3:35 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
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    Three persons died while two policemen were injured in a shooting incident near the Israel consulate in Turkey's Istanbul on Tuesday, Reuters reported, citing Turkish media.

    A man holds a gun, after gunfire was heard near the building housing the Israeli consulate, according to a witness, in Istanbul, Turkey, April 7 (REUTERS)
    A man holds a gun, after gunfire was heard near the building housing the Israeli consulate, according to a witness, in Istanbul, Turkey, April 7 (REUTERS)

    Visuals shared by Reuters showed a police officer pulling out a gun and taking cover as gunshots resounded. One person was seen covered in blood.

    (The below image contains sensitive content that may disturb some. Viewer discretion is advised)

    Graphic content warning: Police stand next to a wounded person, believed to be the attacker, after gunfire was heard near the building housing the Israeli consulate (REUTERS)
    Graphic content warning: Police stand next to a wounded person, believed to be the attacker, after gunfire was heard near the building housing the Israeli consulate (REUTERS)

    Another video, purportedly of the scene, also captured gunfire-like sounds and people screaming in the backdrop.

    The Israeli consulate in Istanbul is generally surrounded by heavy security.

    According to Turkey’s Haberturk broadcaster the attackers were carrying long-barreled weapons.

    No Israeli diplomat "is currently in Turkish territory", a source close to the case told AFP news agency.

    The shooting comes amid Israeli-US missile and drone exchange with Iran that has rattled the entire Gulf region and sent ripple affects across the world through the impact on energy supplies.

    US-

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