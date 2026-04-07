Shooting near Israel consulate in Istanbul, 3 killed: Reports

Three persons died while two policemen were injured in a shooting incident near the Israel consulate in Turkey's Istanbul on Tuesday, Reuters reported, citing Turkish media. A man holds a gun, after gunfire was heard near the building housing the Israeli consulate, according to a witness, in Istanbul, Turkey, April 7 (REUTERS)

Visuals shared by Reuters showed a police officer pulling out a gun and taking cover as gunshots resounded. One person was seen covered in blood.

(The below image contains sensitive content that may disturb some. Viewer discretion is advised)