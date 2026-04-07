Shooting near Israel consulate in Istanbul, 3 killed: Reports

Three persons died while two policemen were injured in a shooting incident near the Israel consulate in Turkey's Istanbul on Tuesday, Reuters reported, citing Turkish media.
A man holds a gun, after gunfire was heard near the building housing the Israeli consulate, according to a witness, in Istanbul, Turkey, April 7 (REUTERS)
Visuals shared by Reuters showed a police officer pulling out a gun and taking cover as gunshots resounded. One person was seen covered in blood.
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Another video, purportedly of the scene, also captured gunfire-like sounds and people screaming in the backdrop.
The Israeli consulate in Istanbul is generally surrounded by heavy security.
According to Turkey’s Haberturk broadcaster the attackers were carrying long-barreled weapons.
No Israeli diplomat "is currently in Turkish territory", a source close to the case told AFP news agency.
The shooting comes amid Israeli-US missile and drone exchange with Iran that has rattled the entire Gulf region and sent ripple affects across the world through the impact on energy supplies.
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