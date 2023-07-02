‘Since when is that okay, sis? Because it's not': LGBTQ influencer slams sleazy behaviour of Pride parade goers

An LGBTQ influencer took to social media to condemn the sleazy behaviour of several parade goers seen across the country during the recent Pride parades. AJ Sanchez, a popular Instagram model, shared his views in a TikTok video. AJ Sanchez (L) took to social media to condemn the sleazy behaviour of several parade goers seen across the country during the recent Pride parades (_jtsanchez/TikTok, AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

“Can someone explain to me why I'm seeing all these Pride videos, people in the streets acting like they ain't got no f****** home training?” AJ said in a video. “I see boo-chichis all out on display for everyone to see. Middle of New York, broad daylight, minors present. Like, since when is that okay, sis? Because it's not.”

Roughly 400 Pride organisations were held across the US this year. Many were focussed specifically on the rights of transgender people. Among the participants were entertainers and activists, drag performers and transgender advocates.

Revellers at the parade have prompted outrage after some of them resorted to a controversial chant – “We’re here! We’re queer! We’re coming for your children!”

Bizarre visuals dominated the crowd, including that of a half-naked woman walking down the street confidently as the crowd cheered on. Some pride goers were seen jumping on random cars and twerking. Members of the Chinese Rainbow Network were seen pole dancing.

Referring to the chats, AJ said that “if a straight person said that” they would be cancelled. He said he believes many of the parade goers crossed the line this year. “And it's like, no, boo, you're just doing the most. And it's really not cute,” AJ said. “And b**** don't get it twisted, on a scale of one to classy, I'm not given a royal family by any means. Like, I love to turn up, shake some a** and have a good time, but b****, time and place - and that was not it."

AJ recalled one particular moment during a parade, saying, “When I tell you I saw this chick, practically nothing on (while) on top of a water fountain and water spraying all up in her cookies, nookies and crannies. I'm just wondering what type of antibiotic that doctors gonna prescribe for all that. People hanging from streetlights, hooking up on the side of the road. What in the land before time Neanderthal behaviour? Raggedy is the word for it.”

AJ said that these kinds of indecent antics during parades make it hard to LGBTQ people to earn respect. “They already don't f*** with us like that,” he said. “And this is how you want them to perceive us? Pride is an event based around acceptance and equality, not an excuse for you all to act a f****** fool. All right, y'all. As long as you guys know that that does not represent the entire LGBTQIA community. Even I'm like, what the f***? Do better.”