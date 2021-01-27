Song Yoo-jung, South Korean actress and model, dies at 26
South Korean actress Song Yoo-jung, 26, was found dead on Saturday in Seoul, South Korea. The death of the actress who appeared in several television dramas was confirmed in a statement by her management company, Sublime artist agency, which said that the actress died suddenly and that her funeral was held quietly on Monday in accordance with her family's wishes. Although no cause of death was given by her agency, it has been widely alleged that the actress died by suicide.
Song began her acting career at the age of 20 as a cosmetics model when she appeared in commercials for Estee Lauder skin products and for ice cream chain Baskin-Robbins. She made her K-drama debut in MBC's Golden Rainbow in 2013. In 2014, she also starred in the drama Make your wish. In 2017, she appeared in the drama School 2017. She also appeared in the music video Goodbye Road by the K-pop band iKON. Her breakout role was in 2019 in a web series called “Dear My Name.”
Apart from her acting and modeling career, she was a vocal advocate for people with disabilities and also the ambassador for a South Korean group called Warm Accompaniment.
The South Korean entertainment industry has seen deaths of a number of young stars in recent years. In 2020, actress-model Oh In-hye died at 36 and Yohan, a member of the K-pop band TST, died at 28. In 2019, Sulli, 25, K-pop star, took her own life after relentless cyberbullying after she joined a feminist campaign. In 2017, a singer, Kim Jong-hyun, 27, killed himself after leaving a note saying that he was in depression.
The country’s suicide rate is currently 10th highest in the world according to the World Health Organisation, as well as the second highest suicide rate in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development after Lithuania.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russian parliament approves New START nuclear treaty extension
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK Covid variant sufferers cough more, but sense of smell less affected - survey
- The variant, identified in southeast England in December, is thought to be more transmissible, and could also be associated with higher mortality, though data suggesting increased death rates are uncertain and not yet strong.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK could save 1.5 million crisis-hit workers at a modest cost
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccine delivery talks with EU will go ahead: AstraZeneca
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden's UN pick to warn that US absence allows China to thrive at world body
- "We know China is working across the UN system to drive an authoritarian agenda that stands in opposition to the founding values of the institution - American values," veteran diplomat Linda Thomas-Greenfield will say, when she appears before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Environmental protesters tunnel under London to resist eviction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Song Yoo-jung, South Korean actress and model, dies at 26
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
COVAX to supply 355 million vaccine doses for Eastern Mediterranean this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Holocaust Remembrance Day, Pope warns against new nationalism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, China vaccinations to stretch into late 2022, says study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden admin withdraws Trump-era move to rescind work permits for H1-B spouses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump vs Biden: A comparison of cabinet picks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
YouTube suspends Donald Trump indefinitely, stops Giuliani monetizing clips
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden commerce pick Raimondo vows ‘aggressive’ China steps
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccination against Covid in Moscow now possible in shopping centres, theatres
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox