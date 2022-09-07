South Korea's biggest steelmaker shuts after super typhoon halts country
South Korea Typhoon Hinnamnor: The typhoon that battered South Korea early Tuesday left at least six people dead and created flooding and power outages.
A powerful storm that lashed South Korea’s southern coast earlier this week has left one of the country’s biggest steelworks shuttered, spurring concerns over the nation’s production.
Posco, the country’s biggest steelmaker, as well as Hyundai Steel Co. suspended operations at their plants in Pohang after Super Typhoon Hinnamnor flooded facilities there, according to regulatory filings Wednesday. Posco’s Pohang works is one of its two main sites in South Korea, and hosts a significant portion of the group’s 40 million tons of annual crude steel capacity.
Three of Posco’s blast furnaces will restart as soon as power is restored, though the firm is still reviewing the resumption date for the plant as a whole, it said in the filing. Hyundai Steel said the suspension won’t hurt its profit because the company can ramp up production at two other locations in Incheon and Dangjin.
Hyundai Steel gained as much as 5% in Seoul, the biggest intraday advance since March, while Posco Holdings Inc. slumped as much as 4.2%. The benchmark Kospi fell 1.5%.
The typhoon that battered South Korea early Tuesday left at least six people dead and created flooding and power outages. Most businesses, schools and public transport in the country have returned to normal soon after the storm had passed.
-
Vietnam's deadliest fire in 4 years: 12 dead, 11 injured in karaoke bar
A fire tore through a karaoke bar in southern Vietnam killing 12 people and leaving 11 injured, a local official said Wednesday. The blaze engulfed the second and third floors of the building on Tuesday night, trapping customers and staff members as dense smoke filled the staircase, state media reported. A local official confirmed to AFP that 12 people were dead and 11 injured in the blaze.
-
Toronto film festival to showcase works from Ukraine
The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is spotlighting talent from Ukraine at this year's event, in solidarity with the people of that nation following Russia's attack in February. A release from TIFF on Tuesday stated it will “showcase the depth and creativity of Ukrainian filmmakers, producers, and talent” through four official selections at the festival, two film industry conferences, a promotional stand in its Industry Centre, and a special free public screening.
-
Foreign nation's nuclear readiness intel found at Trump's home: Report
One of the classified documents seized by the FBI at former US president Donald Trump's Florida residence described the nuclear capabilities and military defenses of a foreign power, The Washington Post reported Tuesday. When agents searched the Mar-a-Lago resort on August 8, they found material so sensitive that "even the FBI counterintelligence personnel and DOJ attorneys conducting the review required additional clearances before they were permitted to review certain documents," a government court filing said.
-
China's Zero Covid policy is not working. Proof: Infections continue to rise
Nanjing and Wuxi, major cities in eastern China's Jiangsu province, recommended residents not leave town during the Saturday-Monday mid-autumn festival, echoing similar advisories made by other cities this month. China reported a slight uptick in new cases for Sept. 6 to 1,695 - low by global standards - but its "dynamic zero" COVID policy to stamp out every infection chain means numerous cities have imposed various curbs on movement.
-
Gulf nations ask Netflix to remove 'offensive' videos
Gulf Arab countries on Tuesday asked Netflix to remove “offensive content” on the streaming service, apparently targeting programmes that show people who are gay and lesbian. Read: Get free Netflix, Amazon Prime & Disney Hotstar subscription with this Jio plan. Netflix, based in Los Gatos, California, did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday. Many Muslims consider gays and lesbians to be sinful. Some countries even maintain the death penalty.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics