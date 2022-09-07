'Sri Lanka’s economic crisis a result of past impunity…': UN report
The report, prepared by the UN Rights High Commissioner Michele Bachelet, was released on Tuesday, also suggested fundamental changes to address the current challenges and to avoid repetition of the human rights violations of the past.
Sri Lanka is facing a “devastating” economic crisis, a UN report has said, noting that “impunity” for past and present human rights abuses, economic crimes and corruption were the underlying causes for the island nation’s collapse.
The report, prepared by the UN Rights High Commissioner Michele Bachelet, was released on Tuesday, also suggested fundamental changes to address the current challenges and to avoid repetition of the human rights violations of the past.
Interestingly, it comes ahead of the 51st session of the UN Human Rights Council Session, to be held in Geneva from September 12 to October 7, where a resolution on Sri Lanka is expected to be tabled.
Also read: Global trafficking racket: 14 Sri Lankans among 23 held in Kerala’s Kollam
This is also the first time that the top UN body has linked the economic crisis with Sri Lanka’s gross human rights violations.
“For sustainable improvement, it is vital to recognise and assist Sri Lanka to address the underlying factors, which have contributed to this crisis, including embedded impunity for past and present human rights abuses, economic crimes and corruption,” the report said.
The broad-based demands by Sri Lankans from all communities for accountability and democratic reforms presented “an important starting point for a new and common vision for the future,” it said.
“Fundamental changes will be required to address the current challenges and to avoid repetition of the human rights violations of the past,” the report said.
Sri Lanka is going through its worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948 which was triggered by a severe paucity of foreign exchange reserves.
Last week, the IMF announced that it will provide Sri Lanka a loan of about USD 2.9 billion over four years under a preliminary agreement to help the bankrupt island nation tide over its worst economic crisis and protect the livelihoods of the people.
The UN report called on the Ranil Wickremesinghe-led government to immediately end the reliance on draconian security laws and crackdowns on peaceful protests, reverse the drift towards militarisation and show renewed commitment to, and deliver on, security sector reform and ending impunity.
In July, Wickremesinghe imposed a state of emergency after his predecessor Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country and resigned from his post following massive anti-government protests over the government's mishandling of the economy.
Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said earlier this week that Sri Lanka will oppose a new resolution on its human rights accountability, especially an external investigation mechanism, at the UN Human Rights Council session.
Sabry said Sri Lanka was adopting a policy of engagement on rights accountability bilaterally and multilaterally and was looking for a lasting solution.
A possible draft resolution on Sri Lanka is expected to be presented on September 23.
This would be followed by a vote among the member states on the new draft resolution on October 6.
The UN rights body since 2013 has adopted resolutions calling for rights accountability for war crimes blamed both on the government troops and the LTTE group that ran a violent campaign to create a separate state for the Tamil minority in the north and east regions.
Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the now ousted former president, at that time ruthlessly ended Sri Lanka's nearly 30-year civil war with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) with the death of its supremo Velupillai Prabhakaran in 2009.
The former defence secretary, who stands accused of violating human rights, vehemently denies the charge.
Also read: Bangladesh won't face crisis like Sri Lanka: Sheikh Hasina on post-Covid economy
Then-president Mahinda Rajapaksa, the elder brother of Gotabaya, on May 18, 2009 declared the end of the 26-year war in which over 1,00,000 people were killed and millions of Sri Lankans, mainly minority Tamils, displaced as refugees inside the country and abroad.
Another resolution initiated in 2015, co-sponsored by Sri Lanka, called upon the country to establish a credible judicial process with the participation of Commonwealth and other foreign judges, defence lawyers, and authorised prosecutors and investigators.
Sri Lanka, however, consistently opposed the idea.
In a 2021 resolution, the UN rights body rejected the domestic mechanism proposed by the then Gotabaya Rajapaksa government.
The 2021 resolution was adopted with 22 votes for and 11 siding with Sri Lanka, including China.
There were 14 abstentions including India.
-
China's Xi, Russia's Putin to meet in Uzbekistan next week
Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet next week during a regional summit in Uzbekistan, a Russian diplomat said Wednesday, as the Chinese leader makes his first trip abroad since the start of the pandemic. "In less than 10 days our leaders will meet at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit" in Samarkand, the Russian ambassador to China, Andrey Denisov, told Russian agencies.
-
Defiant Vladimir Putin's half-hearted balancing act with message for West, Asia
Condemning West's sanctions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday the “aggressive” sanctions introduced as a response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine were short-sighted and a danger for the entire world adding that the world was increasingly turning towards Asia. In a speech to the Eastern Economic Forum, Putin said the West had undermined the global economy. The Asia-Pacific region was on the ascendancy, he added, hailing the role of the region in global affairs.
-
33 million people affected, $10 billion damage: Pakistan's devastating floods
Over 33 million people in Pakistan have been affected by adverse flooding following record monsoon rains. The worst flooding in Pakistan's history has covered an area the size of the United Kingdom and affected 33 million people, approximately one in seven Pakistanis, Reuters reported. Here are the updates on Pakistan's devastating floods: 1. The United Nations warned on Tuesday that the humanitarian crisis in flood-ravaged Pakistan was expected to get worse.
-
Why Vladimir Putin “the strongman” still has widespread support in Russia
During the early stages of Vladimir Putin's “special military operation” in Ukraine, there was speculation in the western media that his days as Russian leader were numbered. As Ukrainians fought fiercely against Russian forces, many commentators claimed that unprecedented western sanctions would soon bring the Russian economy to its knees. Russian oligarchs were supposedly going to shed their loyalty to Putin's regime as their assets and yachts were seized in the West.
-
Russia requests 'explanations' from IAEA on Zaporizhzhia report
Russia has requested "additional explanations" from the International Atomic Energy Agency on parts of its report on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying on Wednesday. The IAEA on Tuesday called for shelling near the power station to be halted and for a security zone around the plant to be established immediately in a report published after its long-awaited mission to Zaporizhzhia last week.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics