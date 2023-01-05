Home / World News / Sri Lanka sees over 700,000 tourists in 2022 despite economic crisis

Sri Lanka sees over 700,000 tourists in 2022 despite economic crisis

world news
Updated on Jan 05, 2023 11:34 AM IST

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: In 2021, the tourist arrivals were under 195,000, according to Sri Lanka's Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA).

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: A demonstrator waves a Sri Lankan flag, Colombo.(File)
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: A demonstrator waves a Sri Lankan flag, Colombo.(File)
PTI |

Sri Lanka received over 700,000 tourists in 2022 despite the ongoing economic and political situation in the island nation which is recovering from the worst economic crisis in decades.

Read more: US first lady Jill Biden to undergo skin cancer surgery for lesion: Details

This marks a significant increase from the pandemic hit in 2021. In 2021, the tourist arrivals were under 195,000, according to Sri Lanka's Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA).

The tourism authority said that December 2022 recorded 91,691 arrivals behind the year’s highest amount of arrivals - 96,000 in February and 106,000 in March.

The December arrivals were dominated by over 19,000 from Russia and over 17,000 from India.

A total of 719,978 tourists visited Sri Lanka in 2022, according to the figures released from SLTDA.

Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million people, is going through its worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948 which was triggered by a severe paucity of foreign exchange reserves.

Read more: Iran's warning to France on cartoons of supreme leader in Charlie Hebdo magazine

The tourist's arrival slowed from April because of the economic and political crisis kicking in.

There have been street protests in Sri Lanka against the government since early April due to its mishandling of the economic crisis.

From April to July, chaos reigned on the island nation with miles-long queues forming at fuel stations and irate residents coming out in thousands blocking roads with empty cooking gas cylinders. Over 20 people died in the serpentine fuel queues due to exhaustion in long lines and in certain cases the waiting period extending over 72 hours.

Sri Lanka Tourism had conducted campaigns to win back the tourism industry disturbed by the events connected to the economic crisis.

In September, the IMF announced that it will provide Sri Lanka with a loan of about USD 2.9 billion over four years under a preliminary agreement to help the bankrupt island nation tide over its worst economic crisis and protect the livelihoods of the people.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sri lanka
sri lanka

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out