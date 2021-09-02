Taliban say they feel betrayed because US disabled helicopters, planes: Report

As US forces left Afghanistan, the Taliban fighters erupted in joy. They marched on the tarmac of Kabul airport, the last stronghold of the western forces till August 31, even fired in the air expressing their happiness.

But just days later, all that has changed.

According to a report in Al Jazeera, the Taliban have said that they "feel betrayed" because Americans disabled military helicopters and planes before their departure from Kabul.

The fighters said they expected the Americans to leave helicopters in one piece for their use, according to Al Jazeera report. "We believe it is a national asset and we are the government now and this could have come to great use for us," the report added.

Early on Tuesday (August 31), Kabul airport was littered with artifacts of the withdrawal. Inside the terminal were scattered piles of clothes, luggage and documents. Several CH-46 helicopters used by American forces were parked in a hangar. The US military said it disabled 27 Humvees and 73 aircraft before leaving.

The Taliban are now left with 48 aircraft, though no information is available on how many of these are operational.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Wednesday that their technical teams are "repairing and cleaning" the airport and advised people to avoid the area for the time being.

For now, the Taliban appear to be engaged in getting Afghanistan running again, a task that could prove challenging to fighters who have spent most of their lives waging an insurgency in the countryside.