 US Tax refund calendar 2024: How soon can Americans expect their refund | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / US Tax refund calendar 2024: How soon can Americans expect their refund and other tips

US Tax refund calendar 2024: How soon can Americans expect their refund and other tips

ByAshima Grover
Feb 04, 2024 04:10 PM IST

The tax refund calendar 2024 is out and it will help you estimate when to expect your refunds.

There's no rushing such an official undertaking. However, it's quite likely that you may want to cut short the initial 21 days of wait to receive the refund after filing for it.

FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building is seen, May 4, 2021, in Washington. As tax filing season officially starts Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, a limited number of taxpayers in 12 states will soon be eligible for a program that will allow them to calculate and submit their returns directly to the IRS without having to pay for commercial tax preparation software. The Direct File pilot program is set to be rolled out in phases. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)(AP)
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building is seen, May 4, 2021, in Washington. As tax filing season officially starts Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, a limited number of taxpayers in 12 states will soon be eligible for a program that will allow them to calculate and submit their returns directly to the IRS without having to pay for commercial tax preparation software. The Direct File pilot program is set to be rolled out in phases. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)(AP)

The new Internal Revenue Service's (IRS) tax refund calendar 2024 has been updated by CPA Practice Advisor, a management resource for tax professionals. By making some modifications to the way you're filing for the income tax refund, you can expect a two week drop in the expected time frame.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Isaac M. O'Bannon, CPA Practice Advisor's managing editor further confirmed in his report to Yahoo Finance that receiving a refund becomes quicker once you file online instead of on paper. The processing time is cut down significantly when doing so. Despite it all, filers looking for the earned income tax credit (EITC) or child tax credit (CTC) will still have to wait longer. As per what the law dictates, IRS has confirmed that taxpayers' bank accounts will receive these refunds only around February 27.

Here's the tax refund 2024 cycle.

Estimated US Tax Refund Calendar 2024

If Filed ByDirect DepositPaper Check
January 29February 9*February 16*
February 5February 16*February 23*
February 12February 23*March 1*
February 19March 1*March 8*
February 26March 8March 15
March 4March 15March 22
March 11March 22March 29
March 18March 29April 5
March 25April 5**April 12**
April 1April 12**April 19**
April 8April 19**April 26**
April 15April 26May 3
April 22May 3May 10
April 29May 10May 17
May 6May 17May 24
May 13May 24May 31
May 20May 31June 7

 * = Returns with EITC or CTC may face refund delays until March due to further verification.

 ** = Expect longer waits since filing during peak season (late March - April 15)

Also read: A stolen digital memory card with gruesome recordings leads to a double murder trial in Alaska

How will using direct deposit help you?

The basic essential is to file early if you're waiting for your refund to hit the bank soon. Using direct deposit will prevent further delays.

Paper returns and paper checks take longer by default. On the contrary, through the other method, your refund will get deposited to a bank account, prepaid debit card or mobile app. To facilitate this method, you should have a routing and account number.

Make sure to avoid any errors while filing. Additional mistakes or unaccounted for details listed therein will lead to more delays as your documents will be pushed for extra reviews.

Keep your income records handy. Form 1095 may also required if you're getting your coverage via health insurance marketplace. If the IRS issued you an Identity Protection Personal Identification number, you'll need that too.

While tax professionals are the default go-to options to assist you prep your tax checklist of necessary documents, there are other options as well. IRS Free File Program or Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) are some affordable options that can help you file your taxes.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On