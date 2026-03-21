The smartest minds in AI just learned the world’s most valuable F-word

The latest battle in the most expensive competition in the history of capitalism officially began a few years ago with a message on Slack. The latest battle in the most expensive competition in the history of capitalism officially began a few years ago with a message on Slack. “I wanted to show off a new tool I’ve been hacking on,” an engineer named Boris Cherny wrote in 2024 to his colleagues at Anthropic. Before long, everyone inside the company was using his new tool. These days, it’s known by millions of people as Claude Code. It has conquered Silicon Valley, jolted Wall Street and even managed to scramble Anthropic’s fiercest rival. Along the way, it also revealed something elemental about business success. Long before Cherny pressed send on that fateful message, Anthropic’s founders had chosen a counterintuitive strategy that would come to define the company. They decided to focus ruthlessly on coders and enterprise business customers, rather than everyday consumers. Because of their decision, Anthropic’s engineers have an unusually clear sense of the company’s identity. And when Cherny was tasked with building a coding tool for users, he knew exactly who those users were. The result was Claude Code. That focus turned a side project within the company into the company’s hit product.

Boris Cherny, head of Claude Code.

In any business, focus is an edge. But it’s especially valuable in the business where the possibilities are infinite and the stakes feel existential. And when companies can build almost anything, the trickiest thing is knowing what not to build. OpenAI is learning that lesson the hard way right now. As my colleague Berber Jin reported this week, OpenAI’s executives are refocusing the company and racing out major strategic changes to meet the demand for business productivity. It’s a notable shift from the industry giant that practically invented the consumer market when it unleashed ChatGPT, which is still the most popular AI product ever made. But more people and companies are spending their time and money with Claude and Google’s Gemini. And with AI evolving—from humans chatting with bots to bots working for their humans—OpenAI had to adapt. And with AI evolving—from humans chatting with bots to bots working for their humans—OpenAI had to adapt. “We cannot miss this moment,” Fidji Simo, the company’s CEO of applications, told staff, “because we are distracted by side quests.” As it happens, the company that wrote the playbook on resisting distractions is just down the road. “The key for us is focus,” Apple CEO Tim Cook once told me, “which is more about saying no than it is about saying yes.” That principle has been essential to Apple for the past 50 years. In the early days, the company even published a philosophical document that singled out “focus” as a top priority. “In order to do a good job of those things that we decide to do,” wrote Mike Markkula, Apple’s first investor and chairman, “we must eliminate all of the unimportant opportunities.” A half-century later, Cook put it this way: “You’re saying no to really, really good ideas so you can make room for the great ones.” Like the other insanely great ideas from Apple, this one came from the mind of Steve Jobs. He may have tantalized the crowds with promises of one more thing, but he always believed in the power of fewer things.

Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Late Apple CEO Steve Jobs.