Search
Wed, Sept 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

Trump likely to speak with Ukraine's Zelensky on Thursday

AFP |
Published on: Sept 03, 2025 11:26 pm IST

Trump will speak with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday, a White House official said, confirming earlier expectations from Kyiv and Europe.

US President Donald Trump will speak with Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday, a White House official said, after the Ukrainian president and European leaders said earlier that they expected a call.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and President Trump shake hands in the Oval Office earlier this month.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and President Trump shake hands in the Oval Office earlier this month.

"I'm having a conversation with him very shortly and I'll know pretty much what we're going to be doing," Trump told an AFP reporter in the Oval Office on Wednesday as Polish President Karol Nawrocki visited.

A White House official later told AFP: "President Trump was referring to Zelensky. They will be speaking tomorrow."

(This is a developing story)

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Trump-Putin meet Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Trump-Putin meet Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Trump likely to speak with Ukraine's Zelensky on Thursday
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On