Trump likely to speak with Ukraine's Zelensky on Thursday

US President Donald Trump will speak with Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday, a White House official said, after the Ukrainian president and European leaders said earlier that they expected a call. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and President Trump shake hands in the Oval Office earlier this month.

"I'm having a conversation with him very shortly and I'll know pretty much what we're going to be doing," Trump told an AFP reporter in the Oval Office on Wednesday as Polish President Karol Nawrocki visited.

A White House official later told AFP: "President Trump was referring to Zelensky. They will be speaking tomorrow."

(This is a developing story)