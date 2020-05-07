Trump valet positive for Covid-19; president again tests negative

world

Updated: May 07, 2020 22:01 IST

A personal valet to President Donald Trump has tested positive for Covid-19, but the White House said the resident and Vice-President Mike Pence have since tested negative.

The valet is a member of US military and along with other valets, helps the president dress and works in close proximity to him.

“We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus,” White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement.

“The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health,” Gidley added.