Typhoon leaves 20,000 homes without power in South Korea
Government officials have put the nation on alert about potential damages from flooding, landslides and tidal waves unleashed by Hinnamnor, which they said would be the most powerful storm to hit the country in years.
Thousands of people were forced to evacuate in South Korea as Typhoon Hinnamnor made landfall in the country's southern regions on Tuesday, unleashing fierce rains and winds that destroyed trees and roads, and left more than 20,000 homes without power.
A 25-year-old man went missing after falling into a rain swollen stream in the southern city of Ulsan, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, which didn't immediately report more casualties.
Fires were reported at a major steel plant operated by POSCO in the southern city of Pohang, but it wasn't immediately clear whether they were caused by the storm.
The storm came just weeks after capital Seoul and nearby regions were battered by heavy rainfall that unleashed flashfloods and killed at least 14 people.
Prime Minister Han Duk-soo had called for proactive efforts to evacuate residents in areas vulnerable to flooding, saying that Hinnamnor could end up being a “historically strong typhoon that we never experienced before.”
South Korea's weather agency said Hinnamnor–packing heavy rains and winds of up to 144 kilometers (89 miles) per hour – was moving northeast toward open sea after grazing the southern resort island of Jeju and making landfall near the mainland port of Busan earlier on Tuesday.
The storm dumped more than 94 centimeters (37 inches) of rain in the central part of Jeju since Sunday, where winds once reached a maximum speed of 155 kph (96 mph).
The Safety Ministry said more than 3,400 people in the southern regions were forced to evacuate from their homes because of safety concerns and that officials were advising or ordering 14,000 more people to evacuate.
At least five homes and buildings were flooded or destroyed, and scores of roads were damaged.
More than 600 schools nationwide were closed or converted to online classes. More than 250 flights and 70 ferry services were grounded while more than 66,000 fishing boats evacuated to ports. Workers as of 6 am managed to restore electricity to 2,795 of the 20,334 households that were knocked out of power.
Canadian stabbing spree: One suspect found dead, another still on the run
The brothers Damien and Myles Sanderson are suspected of murdering 10 people and wounding 18 in a stabbing rampage that devastated an indigenous community in Saskatchewan on Sunday, in a country unaccustomed to outbreaks of mass violence. In a manhunt involving hundreds of police officers, Damien Sanderson, 31, was found dead in a grassy area on the James Smith Cree Nation, possibly killed by his brother, who had been previously wanted for violent crimes.
Engineers breach Pakistan lake as flood misery grows for millions
Engineers breached Pakistan's biggest freshwater lake to drain water threatening nearby towns, officials said Monday, as heavy rain poured misery on millions affected by the country's worst floods in history. "There is nowhere to shower or go to the bathroom," said Zebunnisa Bibi, sheltering near Fazilpur, in Punjab province, where 65 tents are now home to more than 500 people who fled their inundated villages for higher land.
This Indian-origin MP is likely to succeed Priti Patel as UK home secretary
Priti Patel, who resigned on Monday only hours after Liz Truss was named the next prime minister of the United Kindgom, is expected to be succeeded by another Indian-origin lawmaker - Suella Braverman. Baverman, on the other hand, is not only expected to succeed Patel but is likely to be the only Indian-origin lawmaker in Truss cabinet, news agency PTI reported. The 42-year-old Goan-heritage Bavernman currently holds the post of Attorney General.
Pakistan: 500% jump in onion costs worsens inflation
An additional trouble The surge in food prices will add stress to an already fragile and politically divided economy that's just been regaining some funding strength after securing a $1.16 billion International Monetary Fund bailout and $9 billion in pledges from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The floods, which will cost an estimated $10 billion worth of damage, has claimed the lives of more than 1,300 people and forced half a million into camps.
UK PM race| Ex-Shell employee, Oxford graduate: 5 points about Liz Truss
The contenders have been whittled to two - ex finance minister Rishi Sunak and secretary of state Liz Truss. Liz Truss, is the bookmakers' favourite to win. Her parliamentary constituency is South West Norfolk. After her graduation, Truss worked for Shell and Cable & Wireless. Also Read Liz Truss: The Thatcher acolyte who could be new British PM In the 2001 election, Truss was a Tory candidate from Hemsworth, West Yorkshire, but lost.
