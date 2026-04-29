UAE's OPEC exit: Breaking ranks with the GCC, charting its own course

The UAE's exit from OPEC is as much about oil as about the future of intra-GCC and intra-Arab relations. OPEC's interests (read Saudi Arabia's) have ceased to align with Abu Dhabi's. Hit by Iranian missiles and drones more severely than Israel, the UAE has long chafed at the insipid response of its GCC and Arab partners. After years of weighing such a break, it has moved from intent to action, hinting at the path it will take in the post-war West Asia. As OPEC's third-largest producer, the UAE's departure has considerably weakened the cartel, and freed Abu Dhabi from serving as its shock absorber for mandated oil cuts. (AFP)

The timing was telling. Even as GCC leaders convened in Jeddah on 28 February for their first summit since war erupted, announced its exit almost in parallel. With Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman chairing the summit, the UAE was represented by a Deputy PM Abu Dhabiand Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed. In Abu Dhabi, Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazroui denied any link to Saudi Arabia, whom he called a “brother," and praised wartime solidarity. The reality was harder to conceal.

As OPEC's third-largest producer, the UAE's departure has considerably weakened the cartel, and freed Abu Dhabi from serving as its shock absorber for mandated oil cuts. With capacity of 4.85 million barrels per day but a quota capping it at 3.2 million (12% of OPEC output), it had long borne the cost of underutilised investment. Where Saudi Arabia, the de-facto leader, seeks higher prices, the UAE wants higher output. India is indirectly affected: OPEC cuts also apply to Lower Zakum, in which Indian companies hold a 10% stake.