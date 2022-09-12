Ukraine says recaptured over 20 settlements in past 24 hours amid a large counter-offensive
Throughout the weekend, Ukraine claimed sweeping successes against Russia in the south and the east, including the cities of Izyum, Kupiansk and Balakliya.
Ukrainian armed forces said on Monday they had recaptured more than 20 settlements in the past 24 hours amid a large counter-offensive.
"In the past 24 hours, Ukrainian armed forces drove the enemy away from more than 20 settlements" and are regaining "full control over them", the Ukrainian army said in its daily briefing.
"In their retreat, Russian troops are hastily abandoning their positions and fleeing," the army statement added.
Throughout the weekend, Ukraine claimed sweeping successes against Russia in the south and the east, including the cities of Izyum, Kupiansk and Balakliya.
On Sunday night, regions in eastern Ukraine saw widespread electricity blackouts after strikes described by foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko as an "act of desperation following Russia's immense losses and retreat in eastern Ukraine".
There was "a total blackout in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, a partial one in the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions", Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his daily address on Sunday.
Power was quickly restored in most places.
In the Kharkiv region 80 percent of the water and electricity supply had been restored on Monday morning, according to the deputy head of the president's office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko.
-
On Kennedy's moonshot speech anniversary, Biden to push fight against cancer
President Joe Biden also planned other announcements meant to better the lives of those suffering from cancer. The issue is personal to Biden, who lost his adult son Beau in 2015 to brain cancer. Despite Biden's attempts to hark back to John F. Kennedy and his space program, the current initiative lacks that same level of budgetary support. Biden's “moonshot” effort is far more modest and reliant on private sector investment.
-
Japan to waive visa requirements among other steps in bid to promote tourism
Japan's government is planning to waive tourist visa requirements from some countries as part of a further easing of border controls enacted to stop the spread of COVID-19, Fuji News Network reported on Monday. Also Read Japan-India 22 meeting: Kishida calls for open Indo-Pacific Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may decide as early as this week on the easing, which would also allow individual travellers to visit Japan without travel agency bookings, FNN reported.
-
King Charles III to fly to Edinburgh today | 10 updates on Queen's final rites
Britain's King Charles III will fly to Edinburgh on Monday to join his siblings when the coffin of his mother - Queen Elizabeth II - is taken from one of her Scottish palaces to the city's historic St. Giles cathedral. Here's how the funeral will proceed: 1. READ King Charles III's 'not-so-inspiring' gesture at aides to clear desk is viral 4. On Tuesday, the coffin will be flown to London.
-
Biden to hit China with broader curbs on US chip and tool exports
The Biden administration plans next month to broaden curbs on U. S shipments to China of semiconductors used for artificial intelligence and chipmaking tools, several people familiar with the matter said. The Commerce Department intends to publish new regulations based on restrictions communicated in letters earlier this year to three U.S. companies -- KLA Corp, Lam Research Corp and Applied Materials Inc, the people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.
-
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives in Edinburgh on solemn final journey
Tens of thousands of mourners lined the route of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral cortege on Sunday as it left the Scottish retreat where she died, to bid farewell to their longest serving monarch. The hearse carrying the 96-year-old's oak coffin, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, was driven from the Balmoral estate through Aberdeen and Dundee to the capital Edinburgh, where the streets were packed with well-wishers.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics