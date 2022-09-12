Home / World News / Ukraine says recaptured over 20 settlements in past 24 hours amid a large counter-offensive

Ukraine says recaptured over 20 settlements in past 24 hours amid a large counter-offensive

world news
Updated on Sep 12, 2022 01:30 PM IST

Throughout the weekend, Ukraine claimed sweeping successes against Russia in the south and the east, including the cities of Izyum, Kupiansk and Balakliya.

Service members of the Ukrainian armed forces are seen atop of a tank.(REUTERS file image)
Service members of the Ukrainian armed forces are seen atop of a tank.(REUTERS file image)
AFP |

Ukrainian armed forces said on Monday they had recaptured more than 20 settlements in the past 24 hours amid a large counter-offensive.

"In the past 24 hours, Ukrainian armed forces drove the enemy away from more than 20 settlements" and are regaining "full control over them", the Ukrainian army said in its daily briefing.

"In their retreat, Russian troops are hastily abandoning their positions and fleeing," the army statement added.

Throughout the weekend, Ukraine claimed sweeping successes against Russia in the south and the east, including the cities of Izyum, Kupiansk and Balakliya.

On Sunday night, regions in eastern Ukraine saw widespread electricity blackouts after strikes described by foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko as an "act of desperation following Russia's immense losses and retreat in eastern Ukraine".

There was "a total blackout in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, a partial one in the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions", Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his daily address on Sunday.

Power was quickly restored in most places.

In the Kharkiv region 80 percent of the water and electricity supply had been restored on Monday morning, according to the deputy head of the president's office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
russia ukraine crisis
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • President Joe Biden speaks during a "Cancer Moonshot," event in the East Room of the White House, February 2, 2022, in Washington.

    On Kennedy's moonshot speech anniversary, Biden to push fight against cancer

    President Joe Biden also planned other announcements meant to better the lives of those suffering from cancer. The issue is personal to Biden, who lost his adult son Beau in 2015 to brain cancer. Despite Biden's attempts to hark back to John F. Kennedy and his space program, the current initiative lacks that same level of budgetary support. Biden's “moonshot” effort is far more modest and reliant on private sector investment.

  • Customers drink cocktails made with no alcohol during a photo opportunity at Sumadori Bar in Tokyo, Japan on September 2.

    Japan to waive visa requirements among other steps in bid to promote tourism

    Japan's government is planning to waive tourist visa requirements from some countries as part of a further easing of border controls enacted to stop the spread of COVID-19, Fuji News Network reported on Monday. Also Read Japan-India 22 meeting: Kishida calls for open Indo-Pacific Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may decide as early as this week on the easing, which would also allow individual travellers to visit Japan without travel agency bookings, FNN reported.

  • The Princess Royal curtseys the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, as it arrives at Holyroodhouse.

    King Charles III to fly to Edinburgh today | 10 updates on Queen's final rites

    Britain's King Charles III will fly to Edinburgh on Monday to join his siblings when the coffin of his mother - Queen Elizabeth II - is taken from one of her Scottish palaces to the city's historic St. Giles cathedral. Here's how the funeral will proceed: 1. READ King Charles III's 'not-so-inspiring' gesture at aides to clear desk is viral 4. On Tuesday, the coffin will be flown to London.

  • The rules would also codify restrictions in Commerce Department letters sent to Nvidia Corp and Advanced Micro Devices last month instructing them to halt shipments of several artificial intelligence computing chips to China unless they obtain licenses.

    Biden to hit China with broader curbs on US chip and tool exports

    The Biden administration plans next month to broaden curbs on U. S shipments to China of semiconductors used for artificial intelligence and chipmaking tools, several people familiar with the matter said. The Commerce Department intends to publish new regulations based on restrictions communicated in letters earlier this year to three U.S. companies -- KLA Corp, Lam Research Corp and Applied Materials Inc, the people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

  • Pallbearers carry the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth as the hearse arrives at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain,

    Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives in Edinburgh on solemn final journey

    Tens of thousands of mourners lined the route of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral cortege on Sunday as it left the Scottish retreat where she died, to bid farewell to their longest serving monarch. The hearse carrying the 96-year-old's oak coffin, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, was driven from the Balmoral estate through Aberdeen and Dundee to the capital Edinburgh, where the streets were packed with well-wishers.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out